Houston SaberCats CW39
Gerrie Labuschagne (Goes by Jerry) - Position: Fullback/Wing, Third season with SaberCats, was on a famous dating show, "Too hot to handle" & Ezekiel Lindenmuth - Position: Prop, new to the team
Gerrie Labuschagne (Goes by Jerry) - Position: Fullback/Wing, Third season with SaberCats, was on a famous dating show, "Too hot to handle" & Ezekiel Lindenmuth - Position: Prop, new to the team
Popular for its warmth, plethora of pockets and super-cute style, this bestselling jacket is at the lowest price we've seen in years.
The stories you need to start your day: Ron DeSantis’s suspended campaign, a ‘Bachelor’ Season 28 preview and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
So much new AI, so little time to think through what could be the next big thing and the next big winners.
The biggest news stories this morning: NASA loses then reestablishes contact with its Ingenuity Mars helicopter, That time France tried to make decimal time a thing, Apple Vision Pro pre-orders are now open.
The head coach took responsibility for the loss but also emphasized how close his team was to finally defeating Kansas City in the postseason.
The Bills and Chiefs provided another fantastic game Sunday.
Travis Kelce made the internet erupt after he scored a touchdown.
OpenAI suspended Delphi, a startup contracted to create a chatbot for the super PAC We Deserve Better in support of Democratic candidate Dean Phillips, The Washington Post reported. The political bot goes against OpenAI's usage policies for ChatGPT.
Also on mega markdown: Yahoo reader faves like the Emeril Lagasse air fryer for under $80 and a Shark vac for over $100 off.
Ford CEO Jim Farley said the company races for two reasons: to bring attention and focus on “passion products” like Mustang and Bronco, but also because he believes motorsports is good business.
Cadillac is ramping up production of its Lyriq electric SUV now that more batteries are available and as demand for luxury EVs remains strong.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
On Friday, Microsoft disclosed that the hacking group it calls Midnight Blizzard, also known as APT29 or Cozy Bear — and widely believed to be sponsored by the Russian government — hacked some corporate email accounts, including those of the company’s “senior leadership team and employees in our cybersecurity, legal, and other functions.” Microsoft did not disclose how many email accounts were breached, nor exactly what information the hackers accessed or stole.
The 64-year-old singer and actress reflects on a decades-long struggle with body image.
Get ready to make your plans for the 2024 MLB season by signing up for a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league today!
Septic shock is a rare but life-threatening condition. Here's what to know.
In a bit of a surprise, Genesis posted photos online of what it’s calling the Genesis X Snow Speedium Concept.
Don't take a vacation from making your roster better. Check out these great pickups who can help you for the rest of the season.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Plus, score big savings on winter storm essentials and cozy snow-day finds.