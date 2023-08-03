Houston shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured after woman fired from truck hitting group of men, police said

A triple shooting in Texas Wednesday night left one victim dead and two others injured, police said.

Houston police said the shooting escalated from a "physical altercation" between three men, two of them brothers, at approximately 7 p.m. on the 13900 block of Main Street. As the men were fighting, a female suspect "attempted to intervene" and fired towards the group from a truck.

Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Megan Howard said one male victim, who was shot, jumped into the truck with the female and fled the scene. The surviving brother, who was also shot, took his deceased brother into a private vehicle and went to an area hospital.

"We have one male who is deceased. We have two males who are injured from gunshots," Howard said. Multiple guns were found at the scene, but the assistant chief said it was not immediately clear if only the female suspect fired or if the men fired as well.

The brother was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital, Howard told reporters Wednesday evening.

The male and female in the truck also traveled to the hospital and were detained by officers, Howard explained. They were not residents of Houston, according to Howard.

"Officers are currently interviewing them," she said. The surviving brother is being interviewed as well.

Howard said the extent of the surviving victims’ injuries was not immediately clear, but officers have been able to interview each of the persons involved.

Houston police will share the evidence collected in its investigation with the district attorney’s office.