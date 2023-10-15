Houston shooting: 1 man shot multiple times in chest on Weston Street

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a store.

According to Lieutenant Izaguirre, officers received a call about a shooting in the 6400 block of Weston Street around 8:26 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say a 28-year-old man was a customer at a nearby store and as he was walking out, a man approached him and shot him several times in the chest.

The suspect ran from the scene, officials say.

Izaguirre reports the victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident.