Houston shooting: 16-year-old suspect arrested in deadly shooting

HOUSTON - A third suspect has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting that happened in June at a home in the 5900 block of Beldart Street in Southeast Houston.

The 16-year-old male suspect, who will remain anonymous, has been referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a charge of capital murder.

The other two suspects, 17-year-old Kevontae Marquise Kemp and 19-year-old D'Andre Vasquez are also charged with capital murder in the same incident.

Their victim has been identified as Plezher Wooley, who was only 18.

On June 27, HPD officers and Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to a shooting at the residence.

Wooley was found lying on the front patio with a gunshot wound and was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation led to Vasquez being identified as a suspect, and he was arrested on July 25.

Investigators also identified Kemp as a second suspect, and he was arrested by Houston Police. Kemp was booked in the Harris County Jail in September.

The third suspect, the minor, was arrested by the Southeast Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team on Monday, Oct. 9