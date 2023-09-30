Houston shooting: 2 found dead in home, woman says suspects told her to leave day before

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating a deadly shooting near North Houston Gardens.

Details are limited at this time, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two men were found dead in a home in the 9600 block of Red Maple Drive.

FOX 26's Randy Wallace spoke with law enforcement who say they believe the men were shot on Thursday night.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The woman who owns the home told sheriff's deputies they were murdered the night before, but she didn't discover the bodies until Friday night.

"She indicated that on Thursday, two individuals that she knows were staying here and at around dusk, a truck pulled up two masked men were armed and told her and another companion to leave the location which they did," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "As they were fleeing she could here gunshots ring out."

It's not known why the woman or other residents in the area didn't call to report the gunfire.

The Sheriff says spent shells littered the home and deputies are continuing to question the homeowner and her companion.

Anyone with information should call the Harris County Sheriff's Department.