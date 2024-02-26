Houston shooting: Man found dead inside closet, suspect said to be family member

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside a closet on Sunday night.

According to authorities, they were called out to the 3900 block of Erby Street around 6 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they made entry into a mobile home and found the man with a gunshot wound in the closet.

Authorities said the victim and another family member got into a disagreement when the shooting occurred.

The family member, who is believed to be the suspect, fled the scene.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.