Houston shooting: Man killed outside influencer party on Providence Street

HOUSTON - A man was killed and another is believed to have been injured in a shooting outside an influencer party near downtown Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Providence.

According to police, a "Youtube influencer party" was winding down at a warehouse when there was an altercation out in the parking lot among a group of people.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Providence.

Police say a female was holding her boyfriend’s backpack as he was involved in a confrontation with other people. The suspect then grabbed the backpack and took off running, authorities say.

According to police, a man chased after the suspect, and the suspect shot him.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, another male who was taken to the hospital by private vehicle is believed to have been shot at the same scene, but they are still working to confirm that information. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Police are still investigating if other people may have fired shots. There is no description of a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600.