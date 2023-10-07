Houston shooting: Man shot, no officers hurt after shots fired during police investigation

HOUSTON - Gunfire rang out while officers were investigating a disturbance at an apparent after-hours bar in Houston, and one man was injured, police say. No officers were shot.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday in the 10700 block of the Gulf Freeway.

SUGGESTED: Houston area man found guilty for murder of roommate, romantic partner

According to police, officers responded to a call about a disturbance and were gathering information near the front of the bar when shots rang out at the back of the parking lot.

Officers went over and found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm, but the shooter was gone.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police say it’s unclear if he was the intended target or just a bystander.

Asst. Chief Keith Seafous Media Briefing on Shooting at 10729 Gulf Fwy https://t.co/8NXEKM0bJR — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 7, 2023

Police say it’s also unclear if the shooter was directly shooting at the officers, but the gunfire reportedly came close to them.

"From what the officer described, the rounds came dangerously close to them because they could actually hear the rounds whizzing by their heads," Assistant Chief Keith Seafous said.

SUGGESTED: Houston man gets life in prison for 2019 murder at Hoodkats Music Group recording studio

Police did not have a detailed description of the suspect other than a male wearing dark clothing who left on foot.

Police are speaking with witnesses and looking for surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Major Assault Division at (713)308-8800 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.