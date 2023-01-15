Houston shooting: More than 50 shots fired outside nightclub, leaving one person dead, four wounded

Houston shooting: More than 50 shots fired outside nightclub, leaving one person dead, four wounded
3
Paul Best
·1 min read

Multiple gunmen jumped out of a car and opened fire outside a nightclub in Houston in the early hours of Sunday morning, leaving one person dead and four others wounded, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at Lounge 33 in north Houston.

"Over 50 shots were fired here, which is a very scary situation considering there's a mobile food truck and, again, the number of patrons that were outside," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at the scene.

HOUSTON POLICE LOOKING FOR ROBBERY SUSPECTS FOR ALLEGEDLY HOLDING RIDESHARE DRIVER AT GUNPOINT

Houston shooting
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez briefs media at the scene of shooting that left one man dead and four victims wounded around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Three women and two men were wounded by gunfire. One of the men died, and the other four victims were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions weren't immediately clear.

An AK-47 was used and multiple types of shell casings were discovered at the scene, according to the Houston Chronicle.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Homicide detectives were on the scene searching for surveillance video and witnesses, but most bystanders had already left the area, Gonzalez said.

Recommended Stories

  • 1 killed, 4 wounded as 50 shots fired outside Houston nightclub

    One person was killed and four others were wounded when a carload of armed assailants unleashed a barrage of more than 50 shots early Sunday morning on patrons outside a suburban Houston nightclub, police said. Investigators are searching for witnesses and asking nearby businesses for surveillance video in what police described as a "scary" drive-by shooting involving multiple gunmen. #BREAKING: About 50 shots were fired at multiple people standing outside of a club near FM 1960 & Greenwood Forest Dr. around 2 a.m. @SheriffEd_HCSO says 5 people (3 women & 2 men) were shot and 1 man has died.

  • 5 people shot, 1 killed in apparent drive-by outside northwest Harris County bar

    Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared initial details on a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County, where a total of 5 people were shot, one of whom was killed.

  • Biden to be first sitting president to give sermon at Martin Luther King Jr.'s church

    President Joe Biden is schedule to become the first-ever sitting president to deliver a Sunday sermon at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Church in Atlanta. Sen. Raphael Warnock, the current pastor of the church, invited Biden to speak at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Sunday, King's birthday.

  • Gavi shines as Barcelona beat Real Madrid in Supercopa Clasico

    <strong>Barcelona 3-1 Real Madrid: </strong>Gavi scores one and makes the other two as Xavi claims silverware for the first time at the Camp Nou club

  • Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at Highlander Folk School, then the FBI tried to discredit him

    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a speech at the Highlander Folk School that prompted J. Edgar Hoover's FBI to try to discredit the civil rights movement.

  • Congo's army says church bomb kills 10, extremists suspected

    A suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo killed at least 10 people and wounded more than three dozen, according to the country's army. A group linked to Islamic extremists was suspected of being responsible for a bomb that went off in the Pentecostal church in the North Kivu province town of Kasindi, military spokesperson Anthony Mwalushayi told The Associated Press by phone. Masika Makasi, 25, was sitting under a tent outside the church when she heard a noise that sounded like a tire going flat, she told the AP from her home in Kasindi.

  • 5 shot, 1 killed after group fires 50 rounds into crowd outside club, Texas cops say

    Several people got out of a vehicle and started firing at patrons gathered outside the building, authorities said.

  • Texas Football: Big 12 AD pump fakes on 2023 schedule release date

    The Big 12 can't seem to finalize its 2023 schedule.

  • Iran executes British-Iranian national

    STORY: Iran has executed a British-Iranian national who once served as its deputy defense minister, its judiciary said on Saturday (January 14), defying calls from London for his release after he was handed the death sentence on charges of spying for Britain.A report from the Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency accused Alireza Akbari, arrested in 2019, of receiving payments of 1,805,000 euros, 265,000 pounds, and $50,000 for spying.In an audio recording purportedly from Akbari and broadcast by BBC Persian on Wednesday, he said he had confessed to crimes he had not committed after extensive torture.Iranian state media broadcast a video on Thursday that they said showed that Akbari played a role in the 2020 assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Fakhrizadeh was killed in an attack outside Tehran, which authorities blamed on Israel at the time.In the video, Akbari did not confess to involvement in the assassination. But said a British agent had asked for information about Fakhrizadeh.Iran’s state media often airs supposed confessions by suspects in politically charged cases.Reuters could not establish the authenticity of the state media video and audio, or when or where they were recorded.Britain had declared the case against 61-year-old Akbari as politically motivated and called for his release.Condemning his execution, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called it, quote, "a callous and cowardly act carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people."Britain's statements on the case have not addressed the Iranian charge that Akbari spied for the UK.The execution is likely to pile more pressure on Iran's long strained relationship with the West. Ties have deteriorated further since talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal hit deadlock, and as Tehran unleashed a deadly crackdown on protesters last year.

  • Should you buy a hurricane-damaged boat? Here's what experts say about salvage boats

    Salvage boats can be a deal. But buyer beware. Experts advise when you should and shouldn't buy a hurricane-damaged boat.

  • Rams expected to pick up Matthew Stafford’s option bonus worth $62M guaranteed

    The Rams are expected to pick up Matthew Stafford's option bonus, which will guarantee him $62 million

  • Female Missouri Lawmakers Tear Apart 'Ridiculous' Change To House Dress Code

    "We are fighting, again, for a woman’s right to choose something, and this time it’s how she covers herself,” said one Democratic state representative.

  • Mother jailed after smuggling drugs for gang into prison where she worked

    Megan Woodham, 30, was jailed after being found guilty of smuggling drugs into HMP Risley in Warrington, where she worked as a healthcare assistant.

  • Watch police dash-cam video when 14-year-old suspect rams Kennewick patrol car

    The Range Rover had been stolen in Kennewick two days earlier.

  • Two more echelons with military personnel and equipment from Russia arrived in Belarus

    Russia has sent two more echelons with personnel and military equipment to Belarus. Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet Details: Belaruski Hajun has confirmed the information about the arrival of several new echelons of the Russian Armed Forces with personnel and military equipment in Belarus.

  • This quote from Sean McVay on his return should have Rams fans fired up

    Sean McVay talked to Jay Glazer about his decision to return and his quote about adversity should fire up the Rams

  • Russian sergeant kills own troops with grenade

    A Russian army sergeant has detonated an anti-personnel fragmentation grenade in a military base in Russia's Belgorod region, killing at least three other soldiers.

  • 'Our job is to redeem the soul of America' -Biden at MLK's church

    STORY: He delivered a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church at the invitation of its pastor, Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia."The battle for the soul of this nation is perennial," Biden said. "Against those who traffic in racism, extremism, insurrection."Sunday would have been King's 94th birthday. He was assassinated at age 39 in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, by avowed segregationist James Earl Ray. King was pastor of Ebenezer church from 1960 until his death.Biden is expected to announce his re-election bid in the weeks ahead.Biden was elected in 2020 with strong support from Black voters after pledging to do more to expand voting rights and address other racial justice issues. But some activist groups boycotted his 2022 speech honoring King, disappointed by what they see as his lack of action.

  • As Green Bay Packers mull QB situation, could both Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love return?

    Packers GM Brian Gutekunst met with the media Friday and spoke at length about the future of quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love.

  • At least 74 Illinois sheriff’s departments vow to defy state assault weapons ban

    Just days after Illinois became the ninth U.S. state to ban assault rifles, the state already hit a roadblock to implementing the law: defiant sheriff's offices. At least 74 Illinois sheriff's departments have publicly vowed to defy elements of a recent gun-control law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, which banned assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and switches. The offices have vowed to not check if weapons are registered with the state or house individuals arrested only for not complying with the law.