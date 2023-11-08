Houston shooting: Officer grazed by bullet after shots fired call on Tomball Parkway, suspect detained

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are on the scene after an officer was grazed by a bullet on Tuesday night near Tomball, officials said.

Details are limited, but officials said it all started as a traffic stop in the 18800 block of Tomball Parkway at Louetta.

Officials said an officer was grazed by a bullet and was taken to the hospital.

The officer's condition isn't known at this time.

Authorities said the suspect was later detained and taken into custody.