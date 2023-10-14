Houston shooting: Teen shot outside house party on Brenford

HOUSTON - An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times during a house party in southwest Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Brenford, near Chiswick.

According to police, several older teens were at the party, and the 18-year-old, the suspect and another male went outside.

Police say witnesses didn’t hear an argument before hearing the gunshots outside. They went out and found the 18-year-old shot on the ground.

He was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was last reported to be in very critical condition.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing the suspect and the other male get into a black Lexus sedan and drive away.

Police believe witnesses at the party will be able to help identify them. The investigation continues.