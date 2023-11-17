Houston Silver Alert: Authorities searching for 88-year-old missing man

HOUSTON - The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Silver Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for 88-year-old Julian Ramirez Aguilar.

Aguilar was last seen on Thursday around 10 a.m. on foot in the 7600 block of Clarewood Drive.

Aguilar is described as a Hispanic male, 5'6" tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and a dark green sweater.

Officials said Aguilar has been diagnosed with dementia and is in need of his medication.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.