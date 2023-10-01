Houston stabbing at birthday party leaves man dead on Goodson

HOUSTON - A man was stabbed to death during a teen’s birthday party on Saturday night.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Goodson in north Houston around 8:50 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect fled on foot after the stabbing, but he was captured at a nearby convenience store.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 15th birthday party was being held at the complex.

Police say a resident confronted the party-goers, possibly because of the noise.

According to police, the suspect went back to his apartment, grabbed a knife, came back and stabbed the man.

The suspect fled after the stabbing, but some party-goers followed him, police say. Officers detained him.

Police were speaking with some witnesses who were at the location.