Houston’s Stroud wins Week 9, Miami’s Tua regains No. 1 overall (for now) in Herald NFL QB rankings

TEXANS ROOKIE STROUD WINS WEEK 9 TITLE, DOLPHINS’ TAGOVAILOA REGAINS OVERALL NO. 1 SPOT (FOR NOW) IN MIAMI HERALD’S UPDATED NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Houston rookie C.J. Stroud wins Week 9 honors with a 61.50-point game — second highest of the season — to vault six spots to 14th overall in the updated Miami Herald NFL quarterback rankings. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa regains the No. 1 ranking for the season though he is all but certain to lose the top spot with the Dolphins on a Week 10 bye. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile-based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Because it is cumulative, players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. This is the 26th season for the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998 with Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our ratings formula factors accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. The updated 2023 top 20 entering Week 10:

Rk LW Player, Team W9 Season

1. 2. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA 20.65 316.45

2. 3. Josh Allen, BUF 26.90 311.15

3. 4. Patrick Mahomes, KC 30.25 308.15

4. 1. Kirk Cousins, MIN DNP 296.55

5. 6. Jalen Hurts , PHI 32.35 293.35

6. 7. Sam Howell, WAS 34.25 275.55

7. 5. Jared Goff , DET BYE 266.70

8. 11. Lamar Jackson , BAL 30.35 259.70

9. 12. Dak Prescott , DAL 41.70 256.55

10t. 15. Joe Burrow, CIN 46.40 246.05

10t. 13. Derek Carr , NO 36.55 246.05

12. 10. Justin Herbert, LAC 13.80 243.25

13. 8. Trevor Lawrence , JAC BYE 240.75

14. 20. C.J. Stroud, HOU 61.50 239.50

15. 9. Brock Purdy, SF BYE 229.65

16. 17. Baker Mayfield, TB 31.25 214.25

17. 14. Russell Wilson , DEN BYE 207.65

18. 16. Geno Smith, SEA 2.85 197.95

19. 18. Mac Jones , NE 15.00 196.05

20. 22. Joshua Dobbs , ARI-MIN 28.90 189.35

Week 9 best: Stroud, HOU, 61.50 (30-42, 470, 5-0 in win). Week 9 worst (min. 10 attempts): Clayton Tune, ARI, minus-1.10 (11-20, 58, 0-2 in loss). Bubble: Desmond Ridder, ATL, 179,05. Dropout: Ridder, ATL, 19th to 21st. Record-best week: Ben Roethlisberger, PIT, 80.10 (2014). Record-worst week: Tim Hasselbeck, WAS, minus-23.20 (2003). Season-record point total: Peyton Manning, DEN, 714.85 (2013).