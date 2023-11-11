Houston SWAT scene: Man barricaded in home on Woodforest Boulevard

HOUSTON - Houston law enforcement is at an active SWAT scene near Cloverleaf on Saturday evening.

Details are limited, but Houston officials received a family disturbance call around 1 p.m. and arrived in the 12800 block of Woodforest Boulevard.

According to police, a suspect is barricaded inside the home.

No other information has been provided at this time.