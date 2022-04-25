Houston teen charged with manslaughter after allegedly killing another teen while playing with loaded gun

A 17-year-old Houston boy who was allegedly playing with a loaded gun who he fatally shot another teenager is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Zakorion Batiste has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of 18-year-old Nariah Champion while they were “playing with guns,” according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to an apartment complex around 10 a.m. Saturday and were told that the victim, Champion, had been shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. On the way there, the car was involved in a single-vehicle crash about a mile from the hospital and Champion was taken the rest of the way by a Good Samaritan.

Champion was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“She was just 18. A baby,” Champion’s father, Jonathan, told ABC 13. “We will never understand what she went through in her last moments. But from my understanding, she was suffering. Because she was choking on her own blood.”

Her mother said she was planning for prom and graduation, after which she planned to attend Blinn College and transfer to Howard University, then become a lawyer.

A judge ordered Batiste held on a $50,000 bond Sunday. If he makes bail, he will be placed on house arrest and only allowed to leave for school.