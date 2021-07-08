Houston teen on life support with head gunshot wound following road rage incident

Houston authorities are searching Thursday for a suspect accused of shooting a teen in the head during an alleged road rage incident, which has left the 17-year-old hospitalized on life support.

The teen was returning home with his family from a Houston Astros game at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday when his father and the driver of a white four-door sedan allegedly exchanged hand gestures. The suspect, reported to be a Black man, followed the family for a few miles before pulling up alongside and opening fire, police said.

A bullet struck the 17-year-old in the head. His father pulled over and called 911, according to reports. The 17-year-old is now on life support at Memorial Hermann Hospital after the incident.

The teen was identified by his father in a local report, but police have not released the name of the victim.

Houston homicide detectives used surveillance photos of the suspect’s vehicle, believed to be a white Buick with a sunroof.

Houston police initially reported Wednesday morning that the victim had died; they later issued a correction that he was alive but on life support.

"We have learned the victim is not deceased and sincerely apologize to his family. The teen is currently on life support. Please join us in praying for this young man and his family," the Houston Police Department (HPD) tweeted.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.