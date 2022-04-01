Houston teen wins $90k payout from school after she was bullied for refusing to stand for Pledge of Allegiance

Outside the Klein Oak High School in Harris County, Texas (Google Street View / Google Maps)

A Texas student who was allegedly bullied for refusing to take the pledge of allegiance has now been awarded $90,000 by her school.

The Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), a non-profit liability fund, agreed to pay Houston-area student Mari Oliver after a five-year legal battle, according to a news release from civil rights organisation American Atheists on Tuesday. The lawsuit will now avoid going to trial.

Ms Oliver, now 21, filed the lawsuit against Klein Oak High School and a sociology teacher, Benjie Arnold in 2017.

The Klein Independent School District (Klein ISD) had fought the case before receiving funding from TSAB for the agreement, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Mr Arnold allegedly threatened Ms Oliver and others with “zero marks” for invoking her right not to stand for the pledge of allegiance, American Atheists said.

He also undertook a campaign of harassment against the student which intensified after she returned from homeschooling, the news release claimed.

“What you’ve done is leave me no option but to give you a zero, and you can have all the beliefs and resentment and animosity that you want,” the teacher allegedly told the class, who were in 12th grade.

Mr Arnold also told students to relocate to Europe if they did not like the United States, as evidenced by an audio recording, and even offered to pay for it.

BREAKING: we've won a $90,000 settlement for a nonreligious student who was harassed for sitting out the Pledge. She objected to saying “Under God” and contended the U.S. fails to guarantee “liberty and justice for all,” especially for people of color. https://t.co/fzRq5sGBdC — American Atheists (@AmericanAtheist) March 29, 2022

The harassment and alleged bullying eventually forced Ms Oliver to withdraw from lessons at Klein Oak High School, roughly 25 miles north of Houston, according to American Atheists.

Nick Fish, the organisation’s president, said on Tuesday: “Nonreligious students often face bullying or harassment for expressing their deeply held convictions. No one should have to endure the years of harassment, disrespect, and bullying our client faced”.

He added: “The fact that this happened in a public school and at the hands of staff who should know better is particularly appalling.”

Ms Oliver, who was non-religious, objected to the words “Under God” and did not believe the phrase “liberty and justice for all” referred to minorities in the United States, it was said.

The Texas Association of School Boards said in a statement on Tuesday that it was “not involved in the settlement of the case,” but helped cover the funds to pay for the settlement, the Houston Chronicle reported.

“In that capacity, the Fund helped Klein ISD and their employee, Mr Arnold, with a legal defense when they were sued. It’s notable that most of the claims filed against the district were dismissed.”

The Independent has approached TASB, Klein ISD and Mr Arnold for further comment.