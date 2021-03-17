Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson hit with sexual assault lawsuit

Barry Werner
·2 min read
A sexual assault lawsuit was filed against Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans’ star quarterback wasted no time in responding to the allegations that surfaced on Tuesday.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a female masseuse by Buzbee Law Firm in Texas.

Attorney Tony Buzbee told a FOX 26 reporter that Watson was getting a massage from the woman when “Watson went too far.”

Per Tony Buzbee on Facebook:

I am extremely proud to represent those who have no perceived power against those who have PERCEIVED power. Things are changing in this country, in this great state, and in this great city. And I feel like it’s for the better, for all of us! Today we filed suit against Deshaun Watson. Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with. Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions, or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don’t think so! … This case we just filed against Watson isn’t about money—it’s about dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped … Ifou have info or have been part of this, contact my office: txattorneys.com.

Watson wasted no time in responding to the allegations.

“As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has been apparently filed against me,” Watson wrote on Twitter. “I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me — it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

Watson has become embroiled in a dispute with team management over its hiring practices this offseason and has indicated he does not plan to play for the Texans anymore.

