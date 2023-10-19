Houston victims advocate warns of increased danger after domestic violence suspect escapes

HOUSTON - Michael Combs, a 32-year-old Houston man, facing charges of assaulting the mother of his children, managed to escape custody at the Harris County Downtown Courthouse.

This occurred as a brawl erupted in a neighboring courtroom, allowing Combs to slip away unnoticed.

SUGGESTED: New lawsuit filed in 2021 Astroworld tragedy: Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, others named

The Sheriff's Department says the victim in 2022 has been informed of her alleged abuser on the loose.

Domestic violence expert and local women's advocate, Chau Nguyen, emphasizes the severe psychological toll such situations can have on victims, exacerbating their trauma.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Nguyen highlighted the distressing fact that Combs is now at large, with unknown whereabouts, making it challenging for the victim to find peace and security.

"Now to face the idea that her perpetrator, abuser, is not going to be held accountable for the crime, but is out somewhere in the community, and can commit more violent harm against someone else, that's really scary and very disturbing," Nguyen said.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Court documents reveal that Combs is accused of strangling the victim with one hand while simultaneously punching her in the face with the other. He also faces charges of a previous strangulation incident involving the same victim in 2019.

Nguyen emphasizes the significance of recognizing the threat posed by strangulation in such cases.

"When there's a history of strangulation, you are five times more likely to die," she said. "The rate of homicide goes way up when there's a history of strangulation."

Nguyen stressed the importance of victims having a well-thought-out safety plan, especially in situations like these, where their lives may be in jeopardy.

"Do this with a counselor, and know your surroundings. We hate to put the onus on the victims time and time again. But in cases of safety, you have to because your life depends on it."

While there are no updates available on the ongoing search for Michael Combs, he now faces an additional felony escape charge.

Here are some resources for you or someone you know who may be experiencing domestic violence.

The Houston Area Women's Center has a hotline that's available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the hotline at 713-528-2121.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is also available 24/7. Call 800-799-7223 or text START to 88788.