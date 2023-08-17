Houston water: dry conditions, increased water usages, and aging pipes have led to an increase in active leaks, officials say

TechCrunch

Wint, a so-called "water intelligence" company that says it uses AI to detect and stop leaks, has raised $35 million in a Series C round of funding. Founded in Israel in 2011, Wint has developed a water management system comprising AI-enabled software and connected hardware that alerts users when there may be a leak, with the ability to configure the system to automatically shut down where the leak is detected. Customers may include anyone from facility managers and construction firms, to data centers and any enterprise looking to bolster their carbon emission reports with hard data.