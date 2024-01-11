Houston weather: Texas arctic blast timeline of arrival

HOUSTON - We have so many changes on the way in the forecast. It’s hard to keep track of, but here we go with the timeline of what to expect.

Thursday is going to feel like spring with highs rising into the middle 70s with a few drizzles and breezy south winds.

7-Day Forecast

Watch for some overnight storms between around 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. early Friday to be followed by blustery conditions on Friday.

The weekend looks nice and clear, but watch out for some freezing temperatures early Saturday.

The action arrives Sunday night into the MLK Day holiday with blustery north winds and temperatures stuck in the 30s all day long.

The coldest air should arrive by Tuesday morning as temperatures could fall to the low 20s.

As far as wintry precipitation, there is a slight chance for cold rain, light, sleet, or ice pellets, and a very slight chance for light snow flurries on Monday.

Now is the time to start working on those cold weather preparations for your home and business. Make arrangements for the four Ps: people, pets, pipes and plants.