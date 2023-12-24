Houston New Year's Eve parties, events: List of places to celebrate

HOUSTON - The new year is approaching and what better way to ring in 2024 than attending a celebration!

Houston is no stranger to having a good time and New Year's Eve will be no different! There are many places in the city hosting an event or party for you to attend.

Below is a list of NYE events and parties to attend! We will continue to update this list as we learn about more events.

NYE Bar Crawl 2024

In one night, you can crawl through Houston bars as part of Fever's "Crawl 'Til the Ball Falls: Houston NYW Bar Crawl 2024"! For $20, you and friends can go through six bars listening to music and enjoying drink specials all night until the ball drops!

When: Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Registration begins at Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen Sreet

Cost: $20

2024 Houston New Year's Eve Party - Gatsby's House

Celebrate the New Year Gatsby style! The Hilton Americas - Houston is hosting their New Year's Eve Party with a Gatsby's House theme. Guests can enjoy five hours of a prepaid bar, music from two Texas DJs, complimentary hors d'oeuvres while supplies last, a massive ballroom countdown, and more!

When: Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Doors open at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Hilton Americas - Houston, 1600 Lamar St. Houston, TX 77010

Cost: Tickets start at $149

Noon Year's Eve at CityCentre

A family-friendly New Year's celebration is always welcome! At the CityCentre, you can enjoy a damn with face painting, balloon art, music and more. You can even end the day off with bubbles!

When: Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: CityCentre, 800 Town and Country Blvd, Houston, TX, 77024

Cost: Free

New Year's Eve Celebration

Visit Kemah Boardwalk for a New Year's Celebration full of music and fun! This event will have live music performances from Trial by Fire and Velvet Punch starting at 1 p.m. When it's close to 5 p.m. kids can enjoy their own New Year's bubble countdown. The night will end with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

When: Dec. 31, at 1 p.m.

Where: Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565

Cost: Free

NYE Bash at Hotel ZaZa Memorial City

Have a toast when the clock strikes midnight at Hotel Zaza in Memorial City! With your ticket, you can enjoy wine, beer, cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and dance to live entertainment! There will also be a midnight countdown along with a champagne toast!

When: Dec. 31, at 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Hotel ZaZa Memorial City, 9787 Katy Freeway Houston, TX 77024

Cost: Tickets start at $135

