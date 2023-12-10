Houston's mayor-elect takes parting shot at Sheila Jackson Lee: 'We don't bully people'

Texas State Sen. and Houston Mayor-elect John Whitmire took a parting shot at Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas after winning Houston's mayoral runoff over the congresswoman in a landslide.

"People want to go to work for me because we respect people. We don't bully people," Whitmire said during his victory speech Saturday, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle. "My family taught me to treat people the way you want to be treated, and that works wherever you are, regardless of what community you're visiting with. Treat these individuals like you want to be treated."

Whitmire, also a Democrat, appeared to be referring to Jackson Lee's controversial tirade last month, where she was caught on audio berating her staffers with profane language amid the heated race.

"When I called Jerome, he only sits up there like a fat [expletive], just talking about what the [expletive] he doesn’t know. Both of y’all are [expletive]-ups… This is the worst [expletive] that I could’ve ever had put together. Two [expletive] big [expletive] children. [Expletive] idiots. Serve no [expletive] purpose," Jackson lee said in an angry voice in one part of the recording.

Jackson Lee was also at the center of ridicule for a gaffe earlier this month in which she encouraged her supporters to vote on the wrong day, urging voters to cast their ballots by Dec. 7, two days before the actual date of the runoff election.

Whitmire ended up winning the election Saturday in a landslide, garnering 65% of the vote compared to Jackson Lee's 34%.

"Great cities solve their problems," Whitemire said after the victory. "We will face challenges, but I see that as an opportunity, and I need you to join hands with me. We'll, meet our challenges, and it'll be an opportunity to show the nation what the city of Houston could do."

Jackson Lee also addressed supporters after the defeat, conceding the race while vowing to work with Whitmire to "make Houston better."

"I've had a great opportunity to serve this city, and yes, I was there during every disaster bringing federal dollars here," she said. " I never ran away from the fight to make Houston better. Even though the outcome was not the way we would have wanted. The best thing for us to do is to shore up and stand up and be committed to Houston moving forward. That's what I will do."

