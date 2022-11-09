Houston's Turkey Leg Hut Restaurant Owners Reveal Reason Behind Their Hotly Debated Dress Code Policy

A recent video of a Houston couple has gone viral for discussing why they implemented a dress code for guests of their popular eatery.

Lynn and Nakia Price are the owners of the Turkey Leg Hut (TLH), a popular restaurant in Houston, Texas. The couple launched their business in 2015 at the Houston Rodeo to introduce people to their one-of-a-kind turkey legs. Since their debut, the demand for their tasty turkey legs quickly grew, so they decided to open a restaurant. Due to TLH’s popularity, celebrities like Kevin Hart, Stephen Jackson, Deion Sanders and more have stopped by the location.

In a recent interview clip from the Get Yo Ass Up Show, hosted by real estate expert Tony Robinson, better known as “Tony the Closer,” the power couple shared what led them to create a dress code for their thriving business.

“Please let me break down this dress code,” Nakia started. “The dress code was implemented simply because in all of the years we have been in business, we never had to implement a dress code. We’ve never had to tell people how to act. We never had to do anything like that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @getyoassupshow

Over the last few years, some of the attire guests chose to wear while eating at the restaurant slowly became an issue.

“Now it had came to point where you have people coming in just wearing any and everything. And you can visibly see other customers bothered by what these people have on. As a man [referring to her husband], he was like damn,” Nakia said.

She continued, “A lot of times people say, ‘Oh, she implemented the dress code because she didn’t want her n***a looking at women’ … it was him. It was his idea,” she said pointing at her husband.

And with a wide range of guests, Lynn noticed the way some of their customers were dressed started to disturb others dining in, especially families with children.

“You bring your child in there and the child looks and says, ‘Mommy, I’ve seen it where we sit,’ and they look at the daddy,” Lynn chimed in.

Story continues

“Our kids come to the restaurant from time to time and you got women with no clothes on, and they just sitting there and they twerking,” Nakia added. “It’s like, what happened to our self-respect as women.”

That’s when Lynn, a father himself, decided to establish and enforce a dress code in July 2021, which they shared on their social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Turkey Leg Hut & Company™️ (@turkeyleghut)

The post was met with mostly positive and some negative feedback from commenters.

“Thank you for enforcing a dress code! A lot of people these days, are just not trained right. I’m glad you all are speaking up and teaching them,” said one.

“What amazes me are the negative comments. When did it become appropriate to wear the majority of these items to a restaurant? Secondly, when did we start calling an establishment ‘bougie’ for requesting a dress code? A place of business has every right to reset and reestablish standards for their establishment. Either you get with it or don’t patronize it anymore,” another added.

“Y’all established yourselves as a place of business that partakes in trap music, hookahs, mixed drinks, etc but all of a sudden, y’all are above the crowd that made your establishment popular,” one disagreed.

Do you agree with restaurants enforcing fair dress codes so their guests feel comfortable?