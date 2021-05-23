Houthi leader dismisses U.S. sanctions, warns of expanded attacks

Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, walks after an interview with Reuters in Sanaa
·2 min read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A leader of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Sunday dismissed U.S. sanctions on military officials and threatened possible expanded attacks on "aggressor countries" after Washington urged the group to engage seriously in peace efforts.

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on two Houthi military officials leading an offensive to seize Yemen's Marib region as the U.S. special envoy on Yemen called for de-escalation and pressed for a ceasefire deal.

The Houthis have been battling a Saudi Arabian-led military coalition for more than six years in a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

"Sanctions do not scare the mujahideen" holy fighters, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of the group's supreme revolutionary committee, said in a Twitter post. "If they continue the blockade and aggression, then perhaps there will be strikes on unexpected sites in some aggressor countries."

The movement has kept up cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and its offensive in Yemen's gas-rich Marib after Riyadh in March proposed a nationwide ceasefire deal that includes reopening air and sea links to Houthi-held areas.

But the Houthis have insisted restrictions be lifted on Hodeidah port, the main entry of Yemen's commercial and aid imports, and Sanaa airport before any truce talks.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from the capital, Sanaa, in a conflict widely seen as a proxy war between rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

U.S. envoy Tim Lenderking on Thursday also urged the coalition to remove restrictions on all Yemeni ports and airports to ease what the United Nations says is the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Bomb targeting Islamist leader's car kills 7 in Pakistan

    A powerful roadside bomb that went off on Friday near a vehicle carrying a local leader of an Islamist political party in southwestern Pakistan killed seven people, police and a government spokesman said. It was unclear who was behind the attack in Chaman, a town in Baluchistan province. Local police chief Abdul Bashir said the attack took place when Abdul Qadir, a local leader of a faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, was on his way to attend a pro-Palestinian rally.

  • Father of Londoner found dead in Pakistan demands justice

    The father of a British woman of Pakistani origin who was found dead at a home in the eastern city of Lahore said he was dissatisfied with a police probe into the murder, but investigators on Friday said they were on the right track. Muhammad Zulfiqar appealed for help to Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Taliban in 2012 for her work as an advocate for women’s education.

  • Queen's Brian May Has Eye Surgery a Year After Suffering Heart Attack: 'My Focus Was So Out'

    "Basically I had a cataract operation, but I don't have a cataract," Brian May said on his Instagram on Friday

  • MLB roundup: Jays' win streak reaches MLB-high 9

    Manuel Margot's tiebreaking single in the eighth plated Randy Arozarena on Saturday night as the Tampa Bay Rays pushed their major-league-best winning streak to nine games, beating the host Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 in Dunedin, Fla. Against Anthony Castro (0-1) in the eighth, Arozarena singled to center, advanced on a groundout, hustled to third on a wild pitch and scored on Margot's sharp single to left. Margot (stolen base), Mike Zunino (homer, double) and new shortstop Taylor Walls (two doubles, run) each went 2-for-4 for the Rays, who are 15-3 in their past 18 road games.

  • Black man's death fuels debate over police shooting at cars

    Police departments across the U.S. — including in large cities such as New York and Denver — strictly limit shooting at moving vehicles because they consider the practice ineffective and not worth the risk to human life. Last month, sheriff’s deputies fatally shot an unarmed Black man in his car as he appeared to drive away in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The deputies were cleared Tuesday by a prosecutor who said that Andrew Brown Jr. was using his BMW as a “deadly weapon.”

  • Biden taps career diplomat as special envoy for North Korea

    President Biden on Friday tapped career U.S. diplomat Sung Kim as his special envoy to North Korea, marking what could be a critical step toward reengaging with Pyongyang.

  • Maricopa County Board demands Arizona Senate leaders and audit vendors hold all documents related to GOP's Cyber Ninjas audit

    The request is the first official sign that Maricopa County leaders are considering post-audit legal action.

  • Drake, The Weeknd poised for big night at Billboard Awards

    Some of the Grammys' biggest critics, who felt they've been overlooked at the famed awards show, will take center stage at another event: the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The Weeknd called out the Grammys last year when he didn't earn a single nomination for its 2021 show, despite having the year's biggest song with “Blinding Lights” and a multi-platinum, multi-hit album with “After Hours.” With 27 wins, Drake is the most decorated artist in the history of the Billboard Awards.

  • The Latest: Variant 1st seen in UK now dominant in LA County

    Health officials say the most common COVID-19 variant of concern circulating in Los Angeles County is now a variant discovered in the U.K. Previously, two California variants were dominant, but in the past week 53% of 40 specimens analyzed by a public health laboratory were the U.K. variant and none were California variants, the county Department of Public Health said Saturday. It says research shows that the available vaccines are highly effective against the variants circulating in the county.

  • Mechanic Keeps Classic Car For Six Years

    How did the repairs drag out this long?

  • ‘The big scary bird’: Wild bird harasses mallard, her ducklings at Charlotte lake

    Have you seen this bird around Charlotte? If so, it may eat the fish and harass the ducks in your area.

  • Israelis readjust after truce stops rockets raining down - for now

    Tidying up her building's bomb shelter after 11 days of conflict when Palestinian militant rockets rained down, Israeli mother Tammy Zamir felt relief mixed with worry that a truce to this round of fighting did not mean an end to the violence. "I am happy that it's over but on the other side I'm certain there will be another escalation and we will be scared once again and have to go down to the shelter," she said, speaking in the Israeli city of Ashkelon. Looking on, after alerts had rung out night and day, Zamir's son Osher said: "I’m scared of the rocket sirens and the rockets falling."

  • Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader

    Hundreds of masked Hamas fighters brandishing assault rifles paraded in Gaza City and the group’s top leader made his first public appearance on Saturday, in a defiant show of strength after the militants' 11-day war with Israel. In the fighting, Israel unleashed hundreds of airstrikes against militant targets in Gaza, while Hamas and other militants fired more than 4,000 rockets toward Israel. More than 250 people were killed, the vast majority of them Palestinians.

  • Several members of my family in India got COVID, so I flew home to help. While the US reopens, India is still deep in crisis.

    It was the fear for my father's life that made me pack my bags and leave New York within a day's notice.

  • Floyd legislation reveals divide in police-reform movement

    Monifa Bandele became a community organizer in the late 1990s, after New York City police fatally shot a young, unarmed Black immigrant named Amadou Diallo in the Bronx. In the two decades since, she repeatedly witnessed police reforms that failed to stop Black people from dying at the hands of officers. For instance, the legislation calls for banning chokeholds, a step already taken by New York City prior to the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who in an encounter with the NYPD uttered the same last words as Floyd: “I can’t breathe.”

  • ‘SNL’ Chills Out As Cool Bowen Yang Titanic Iceberg Sketch Goes Viral

    The Iceberg that sent the unsinkable ship the Titanic to a watery grave 109 years ago has gone viral, and wants everyone to know it wasn’t HIS fault. Blame the water. Cast member Bowen Yang’s April appearance on the “Weekend Update” SNL segment has now found a new life, circulating to celebrate the comedic stylings […]

  • Gaza Strip still on edge despite cease-fire

    Although Hamas claims the cease-fire as a victory, civilians in the Gaza Strip remain skeptical as they come to terms with lives lost and infrastructure ruined. The Palestinian death toll is over 240, including 66 children. Holly Williams has more.

  • Over 100 DACA recipients can travel and return to the U.S. legally for the first time

    Over 100 beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) can legally travel internationally for the first time starting this week, after a judge granted their request for a special permit to re-enter the United States.Why it matters: Nearly 700,000 people in the program would normally face deportation if they left the U.S. for educational trips or family emergencies like grandparents’ funerals.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But a group of new graduates has just received authorizations that sometimes take over two years to process, after successfully suing immigration officials to expedite the so-called advance paroles.The big picture: DACA recipients, most of whom only know the United States as home, have temporary work or study permits but await a more stable future with a proposed path to citizenship.The measure is highly popular with the U.S. public but is currently stuck in Congress. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Bull drops showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and costar Freddy Rodriguez following workplace investigation

    The CBS drama's reputation was first tarnished after ex-star Eliza Dushku alleged harassment by Michael Weatherly in 2018

  • 'The biggest TV I've ever bought...stunning!': Amazon slashed $500 off this big, beautiful 86-inch Samsung 4K TV

    Go big: Score this incredible 86-inch stunner before it sells out — it's under $1,700!