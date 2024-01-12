The Houthis: inside the powerful religious militia’s enigmatic mindset

Yemen's Houthi group held a military parade in Sept 2023 to commemorate the 9th anniversary of their takeover of the capital Sana'a - Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images

The Houthis’ journey from religious sect to regional disruptors is one of violence, opportunism and political cunning.

Their leaders’ blurring of religious, nationalist and populist rhetoric has sometimes made it difficult to understand what they want.

What is not in dispute is their embrace of militarism and their proven track record as a disciplined, focused fighting force.

“The Houthis display a sense of euphoric hubris, viewing divine intervention and aligning themselves with history on their side,” Mohamed Al Basha, a senior Middle East analyst at Navanti Group, told The Telegraph.

“The prevailing mindset is one of constant war, cultivated over two decades of conflict. Self-fulfilling prophecies work in their favour, leading to unexpected engagements such as fighting Israel or targeting Israeli-linked assets. Unforeseen drone and rocket exchanges with the US Navy and the UK Navy have become a reality.”

The Houthi movement - named for the surname and clan of their founder, Hussein Badreddin al-Houthi - is principally made up of Zaidi Muslims, a sect of Shia Islam followed in northern Yemen.

They emerged as a religious youth movement in the early 1990s but became increasingly radicalised following the American-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Houthi supporters burn an Israeli and US flag as they gather to protest UK and American air strikes - REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

When Hussein Badreddin was killed by a Yemeni government air strike in 2004, his brother Abdul Malik al-Houthi took over and led a guerrilla insurgency.

In 2009, the Yemeni government said it had killed him, but days later he appeared on television and shrugged off claims of his demise as pure lies.

Since then, he’s become possibly the most powerful man in Yemen, the ultimate authority overseeing a group that now controls a third of the country – and is growing in swagger thanks to training and weapons support from Iran.

Mr al-Houthi, like the other militant leaders, is very secretive. It’s not clear whether he’s married or has children; even his birth year is disputed, though he’s likely in his early 40s.

The insurgency remained mostly local until 2011 when Houthis joined a disparate alliance of opposition groups in the Arab Spring protests that eventually ended the 22-year rule of president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

In the aftermath, the group was a part of the National Dialogue Council, a body that was meant to pave the way for a new, democratic and inclusive government.

“I would say the more radical voices are now in the forefront. When I was still in Yemen and we were part of the national dialogue council they brought forward more soft-leaning liberal voices who can talk to the rest of the Yemenis,” said Baraa Shiban, a Yemeni academic at the Royal United Services Institute who was involved in the Arab Spring protests and formation of the council.

“But I think the more radical militant people were always in charge. We saw more extreme interpretations of Islamic practices they tried to implement immediately in areas under their control,” he added.

Abdul Malik al-Houthi has become possibly the most powerful - albeit secretive - man in Yemen - REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

In 2015 the Houthis made a bid for total power, harnessing popular anger at the new government’s move to end fuel subsidies to mount a coup.

They quickly seized control of the capital Sana’a and the crucial Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

Other groups, especially in the south, fought back. In March 2015, a Saudi-led regional alliance intervened to restore the government.

The operation quickly descended into a quagmire. Although nominally outgunned by the Saudis, who fielded the latest in Western fast jets, tanks, and other weaponry, the coalition failed to dislodge the militants.

The Houthis aligned themselves with Iran, which used small boats to smuggle increasingly sophisticated weaponry including ballistic missiles and drones that were used in several high-profile attacks deep into Saudi Arabia itself.

But the secret of their staying power was not Iranian hardware.

“It was a whole mess. Although legitimately you still have the Yemeni government, the Saudis were backing different factions. Then they brought the UAE in the south, and the Emiratis were backing a faction that was basically separatists,” said Mr Shiban.

The Houthis, by contrast, had “a very strict military hierarchy, a clear chain of command without rival forces within them”.

They began to coordinate closely with Hezbollah, the Lebanese militia also backed by Iran, to cement control, he added.

“People forget this, but at one point many Houthi leaders were flying back and forth to meet Hezbollah commanders. They copied Hezbollah.”

They came closest to defeat in 2018 when a coalition and Yemeni government offensive nearly captured Hodeidah before a UN-backed ceasefire designed to avert a famine stopped the fighting.

Critics argue that was short-sighted - it left the Houthis in control of the west coast and able to continue receiving smuggled weapons from Iran.

In 2021, the sides agreed to a ceasefire that has miraculously, more or less held. Since then, Yemen has enjoyed a period of relative calm.

Recent UN-backed, Oman-brokered peace talks between the Saudis and the Houthis have resulted in the reopening of Hodeidah harbour and Sana’a airport and raised hopes the decade-long conflict could be brought to a peaceful conclusion.

That is now in jeopardy.

A masked Houthi fighter stands guard in front of Sanaa's Al-Saleh Grand Mosque, which the movement renamed the People's Mosque, during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people - MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The group has a tight hold on the Yemeni society in the areas it controls, providing day-to-day security in which city streets are safe unlike in government-controlled Aden, which is overrun by a dozen competing militias while cracking on any form of dissent.

Abdul Malek al-Houthi has ruled with an iron fist, establishing a military state and snuffing out dissent thanks to a strong internal intelligence apparatus.

Walls in the streets of Sana’a show the faces of “martyrs” killed for the Houthi cause, and state television is asking for donations for the army.

But critics say the group’s prioritising of military over the civil affairs means it has never managed to deliver anything approaching a functional government, despite the relative peace since the 2021 ceasefire.

Over the past years, civil servants and other state-paid workers have not received proper salaries: Employees often get half a salary two months later.

In response to that, Yemenis post on social media about local professionals having to take second menial jobs like selling potatoes to make ends meet.

The level of repression means gauging popularity is almost impossible.

Just last year, a Houthi-controlled court in Sana’a sentenced to prison three YouTubers for “inciting chaos” after they published mildly critical videos, suggesting the group work harder to fight corruption.

“People are hesitant to speak out, making it challenging to discern their true sentiments,” Mr Al Basha said.

Air strikes were not surprising, said Farea Al-Muslimi, a research fellow on the Middle East and North African Programme at Chatham House. But they will not be enough to dislodge, or even deter, the powerful group

“The Houthis’ pushed it too far in the Red Sea and ignored all the calls to calm the situation including a private formal letter sent to the group leadership recently by the UK on behalf of the international community,” he said.

“The targeted areas and military sites are really only peanuts in the wider context of Houthi weapon and military capabilities - especially their maritime weapons. They are savvier, more prepared, and more equipped than anyone is really acknowledging,” said Mr Al-Muslimi.

He said the strikes may lead to an escalation, rather than a halt to missile attacks.

“The strikes will not stop further attacks in the Red Sea - if anything, rather the opposite. The Houthis by now have missiles and weapons and technology that make US military bases in the Gulf very possible to reach.”

The Houthis have rejected the image of being mere puppets for Iran, and most Western Yemen watchers, including Western officials, agree the links should not be overblown.

Yes, the Houthi’s advanced military capabilities were provided by Iran’s IRGC, and the Yemeni group openly aligns itself with the so-called “axis of resistance”.

Al-Houthi’s recent statements have focused on religion and international struggle.

”We must focus on preserving the authenticity of our Islamic affiliation and identity,” he said in a recent speech, in an attempt to shore up support against external actors seeking to weaken the Houthi movement. “Today we are facing the most dangerous war.”

The Houthi flag, which flanks Mr al-Houthi whenever he gives televised remarks, declares those mottos clearly: “God is Great, Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse on the Jews, Victory to Islam.”

But he has also played with a secular, isolationist nationalism, claiming that they are defending Yemen and Yemenis from outside aggression, as well as addressing popular grievances about corruption.

That has led many observers to conclude that his real preoccupations are more domestic than regional.

Being seen to stand up to Israel militarily is popular both at home and across the region. Western officials say Arab governments deeply concerned about the Houthi actions in the Red Sea are wary of being seen to publicly criticize them given what is happening in Gaza.

Meanwhile, “Iran gets to say yes, we’re unable to take on Israel directly, but our axis of resistance is finding ways to help. And it is low cost - the Houthis will get bombed, not the Iranians,” said Mr Shiban.