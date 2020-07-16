How a leading left-wing academic and activist wound up in the middle of a free speech debate

WASHINGTON — A once obscure internet debate over the limits of free speech and the rise of what critics call “cancel culture” has, somewhat improbably, become a significant 2020 campaign issue.

President Trump tapped into conservative worries about cancel culture — the notion that everyone from intellectuals to everyday citizens can be “canceled” and see their lives upended if they become the target of an online “mob” — in a July 3 speech at Mount Rushmore. Cancel culture, the president insisted, is “the very definition of totalitarianism.”

Whether the president has hit on a winning issue is unclear. According to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll released Wednesday, 58 percent of Americans said they were unsure about what cancel culture refers to, and once it was explained to them, only 28 percent called it a “very big problem.” But beyond the 2020 campaign, a very real argument about whether such a cancel culture truly exists — and, more broadly, whether left-wing writers and activists have limited the number of opinions that can safely be voiced in public — has taken on new resonance in recent weeks.

At the heart of this debate is an open letter published in Harper’s Magazine earlier this month warning that free speech is under attack from the left.

The letter was signed and endorsed by dozens of academics, journalists and writers. Critics of the letter, meanwhile, have argued that the people who signed onto it are overwhelmingly white, well off, privileged and generally out of touch. In the days after the letter’s publication, several signatories announced they were withdrawing their support because they objected to some of the other people who had signed it.

But one of the signers is a pioneer activist for Black women and abortion rights who, while no fan of some of the other figures who signed the letter, said the ideas in it are more important than the names attached. And she says she signed it, in part, because of her deep and hard-earned belief in the power of restorative justice.

Loretta J. Ross, a visiting professor at Smith College, has a half century of groundbreaking social justice activism under her belt. She makes no apologies for signing the letter, although she did single out two well-known New York Times opinion writers who also signed as the kind of people she doesn’t agree with.

“Bari Weiss … I barely can read. Hell, I can barely read David Brooks and he’s much better than Bari. There’s a lot of people whose ideas come from a very predictable place,” Ross told Yahoo News in a wide-ranging interview last week.

“I think that some people signed the letter because they want consequence-free free speech. But I’m not one of those,” she said. At the same time, Ross rejected the idea that she might not have signed the letter if she knew who else was lending their names to it — signatories, in other words, like Weiss.

Weiss made headlines Tuesday when she announced she was leaving the paper, citing “constant bullying by colleagues” and arguing that elite conventional wisdom on Twitter is forcing the Times to appeal only to a far-left fringe.

Weiss, a self-described “centrist” who is a frequent target of criticism from left-wing writers, announced her resignation only weeks after Times opinion editor James Bennet was ousted following a staff revolt. The revolt was triggered by the Times’s decision to publish an opinion piece by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., which argued that the military should be used to quell violent protests.

“Editors are fired for running controversial pieces; books are withdrawn for alleged inauthenticity; journalists are barred from writing on certain topics; professors are investigated for quoting works of literature in class; a researcher is fired for circulating a peer-reviewed academic study; and the heads of organizations are ousted for what are sometimes just clumsy mistakes,” the Harper’s letter alleges.