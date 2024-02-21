How Alabama ruling may affect IVF access, 2 suspects charged in Kansas City shooting and Lionel Messi’s new docuseries

Good morning. Apple Music just debuted a monthly version of its annual Replay feature. Which artist topped your Replay? Let me know. Now, on to the news.

How Alabama's ruling may affect IVF access

The Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling that frozen embryos created through in vitro fertilization are considered children has sparked concern about how it could impact fertility treatments.

The case: The decision was issued in two wrongful death lawsuits brought by couples whose frozen embryos were accidentally destroyed at a fertility clinic. Since then, at least one Alabama clinic has been instructed to pause IVF treatments. [AP]

What it means: The state didn’t outlaw IVF, but clinics must now weigh the medical and legal consequences of the procedure, which often involves freezing multiple embryos. [Washington Post]

What’s next: The ruling could lead to efforts in other states to define embryos as people. In Florida, a religious freedom group plans to use the decision as precedent in an abortion case. [CNN]

🎬 Beatles biopics

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes is slated to direct four interconnected biographical Beatles films. Each one will highlight a different band member’s coming-of-age story. [Deadline]

GOP candidate Nikki Haley vowed to continue her long-shot presidential bid ahead of this weekend’s primary in South Carolina. “I have no fear of [Donald] Trump's retribution,” she said. [Reuters]

🚰 Clean drinking water funds

The Biden administration announced $5.8 billion in funding for every state and territory to fix polluted drinking water infrastructure that’s putting millions of Americans’ health at risk. [CNN]

➡️ Kansas City shooting

Two men were charged with murder in the deadly shooting at last week's Kansas City Chiefs parade. Prosecutors allege both suspects drew their guns after an argument escalated. [CBS News]

✈️ American Airlines bag fees

American Airlines raised its $30 checked bag fee. It will now cost $35 to check a bag online and $40 at the airport. [AP]

TODAY IN HISTORY

In 1995, adventurer Steve Fossett became the first person to fly solo across the Pacific Ocean by balloon. He took off in South Korea and later landed in Canada. [AP]

3 QUESTIONS



Lionel Messi kicks off the MLS season and debuts a new doc called Messi’s World Cup today. Yahoo Sports AM writer Kendall Baker has the details.

Lily: What can we expect from Messi this season?

Kendall: After taking America by storm last year, Messi embarks on his first full MLS campaign. Inter Miami has assembled a superteam around him and are title favorites.

Lily: What will the new documentary cover?

Kendall: The new four-part series is about Messi’s incredible rise to GOAT status, with a focus on Argentina’s 2022 World Cup title.

Lily: If you’re new to Messi fandom, which Messi goal is worth watching?

Kendall: This magnificent goal by a 19-year-old Messi is one of the greatest ever scored.

Get more from Kendall: Subscribe to Yahoo Sports AM.

FEEL-GOOD MOMENT



Rick Trojanowski recently discovered a 70-year-old love letter in a toolbox that he won at an auction. Now, he’s trying to find the relatives of its sender, Irvin G. Fleming, who asked a woman named Mary Lee Cribbs to marry him. [People]

