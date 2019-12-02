How Chief Justice John Roberts would lead the Senate impeachment trial





Editor’s note: This article was originally published on Oct. 30

The last time an American president was impeached, the chief justice of the United States — who presides over the Senate trial portion of an impeachment — drew attention mostly because of the four gold stripes on each sleeve of his black robe.

Chief Justice William Rehnquist, 74 years old at the time, largely kept a low profile in 1999 during the Senate impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton. But the gold stripes — which Rehnquist had added a few years prior under the inspiration of “Iolanthe,” a comic opera written in 1882 by Gilbert and Sullivan — drew attention.

If and when President Trump is impeached by the House in the coming weeks, and the Senate begins an impeachment trial, current Chief Justice John Roberts will likely seek to attract less attention than his predecessor.

“Under the Constitution he has to be there for it, but I think at every turn he will look for ways to have as small a footprint as possible,” said Adam White, director of the C. Boyden Gray Center for the Study of the Administrative State at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University.

Roberts did not continue Rehnquist’s legacy of wearing gold stripes when he took the court’s top position in 2005, and as American politics has grown more polarized over the last two decades, Roberts has tried to recede from view rather than become more prominent.

“He is very, very wary of the courts being seen as being brought into a political process,” White said.

Because he is required by Article 1, Section 3 of the Constitution to preside over a Senate impeachment trial, Roberts will be a highly visible participant in a high-stakes political showdown that is shaping up to break down on pure partisan lines, much like the 1999 impeachment.

“Supreme Court arguments are not televised. This will make him exposed to the public in a way he’s probably not used to,” said Daniel Epps, a Washington University in St. Louis law professor.

“It will probably be the highest-profile thing he’s done since his confirmation,” Epps added.

Roberts likely will aim to be less of a participant, however, and more of an umpire, a role he embraced in his confirmation hearings before the Senate. “The role of an umpire and a judge is critical. They make sure everybody plays by the rules. But it is a limited role. Nobody ever went to a ball game to see the umpire,” Roberts said at the time.

“Nobody goes to an impeachment to see the presiding chief justice,” Epps said. “So I think he would really bend over backwards to avoid doing anything that could be perceived as having a partisan motivation.”

Senators are likely to welcome that approach. In 1998, they told a Rehnquist aide in a private meeting before Clinton’s impeachment trial began that they were “not looking for a heavy hand from the rostrum,” according to “The Breach: Inside the Impeachment and Trial of William Jefferson Clinton” by Peter Baker.

Senate lawyers told Rehnquist’s aide, according to Baker’s book, that they thought the chief justice should “rule only on evidentiary and ‘incidental’ questions” and avoid weighing in if Democrats sought to get his ruling on a motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment based on standing, or some other consequential motion.

Roberts is likely to follow that model himself. He has been concerned for some time about a loss of public trust in the Supreme Court’s integrity.

“Since 2010, for the first time in U.S. history, all the conservatives have been appointed by Republicans, and all the liberals have been appointed by Democrats,” David Cole pointed out in the New York Review of Books over the summer.

Roberts has increasingly used his rare public appearances to argue against the view that the Supreme Court is a partisan body.