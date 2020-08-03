Who CARES about the unemployed? How COVID benefit bill died in the Senate

On March 27, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act into law. The CARES Act included a number of measures meant to support Americans whose livelihoods were affected by the pandemic, including a one-time $1,200 stimulus check for many Americans, $600 per week in enhanced unemployment benefits and eviction protections for tenants who lived in housing with federally backed mortgages.

The expanded unemployment that was keeping 30 million Americans — disproportionately women and minorities — afloat expired at the end of July, meaning things will quickly get worse for those who were already in danger of being unable to afford food and housing. The downstream effects are likely to be felt throughout the economy, which already posted its worst decline in history in the second quarter. How did the federal government fail to extend the benefits, despite their popularity in public polling?

In May, Democrats in the House passed the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act. It included another round of stimulus checks and an extension of the enhanced unemployment at a rate of $600 per week through January 2021. The act also suspended interest payments on federally backed student loans, provided rental and mortgage assistance, and allowed hazard pay for essential workers. It also provided funding for the U.S. Postal Service, local and state governments that have seen their tax revenues depleted with the slowed economy, election planning and security, and for COVID-19 testing and tracing.

President Trump immediately dismissed the legislation, and was particularly scornful of the funding for mail-in ballots, which he has denounced (without evidence) as a source of fraud.

“DOA,” Trump said at the time. “Dead on arrival. Of course, Nancy Pelosi knows that.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called it “an unserious product from an unserious House majority.”

“I’m in discussion, we all are, with the administration. If we reach a decision along with the administration to move to another phase, that’ll be the time to interact with the Democrats,” McConnell told reporters. “We’re going to insist on doing narrowly targeted legislation if and when we do legislate again.”

President Trump at a meeting with U.S. tech workers in the White House on Monday. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo) More

In the two and a half months following those comments, the discussions between Senate Republicans and the White House haven’t resulted in a plan, even as the pandemic began to worsen across many areas of the country beginning in late June.

“Unemployment is extremely important. And we need to make sure, for those who are not able to recover their jobs, unemployment is adequate,” McConnell told reporters. “That is a different issue from whether we ought to pay people a bonus not to go back to work. And so I think that was a mistake.”

McConnell is among many Republican senators and conservative commentators who claim that expanded unemployment benefits, in some cases exceeding workers’ wages, discourages people from returning to their jobs. A study by Yale economists released last month found no evidence to support that idea. “We find that the workers who experienced larger increases in UI generosity did not experience larger declines in employment when the benefits expansion went into effect,” reads the study. “Additionally, we find that workers facing larger expansions in UI benefits have returned to their previous jobs over time at similar rates as others. We find no evidence that more generous benefits disincentivized work either at the onset of the expansion or as firms looked to return to business over time.”

Unemployment is generally a problem of not enough jobs, not lazy workers. In May, there were roughly four unemployed Americans for every open job.