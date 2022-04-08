How Elon Musk changed Tesla

Tesla (TSLA) is one of the most important automakers on the planet. And while it sold just 936,000 vehicles in 2021 to GM’s 6,291,000, Tesla’s $1 trillion market cap dwarfs the market caps of GM (GM), Honda (HMC), Ford (F), and Toyota (TM) combined.

But it wasn’t easy for the company to get to that point. Tesla was incorporated in 2003 by engineers Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning. And despite the fact that CEO Elon Musk is inarguably the face of the automaker, he wasn’t an original founder.

Musk actually joined Tesla in 2004, when he provided $6.35 million of the company’s initial $6.5 million in Series A funding. With that investment, Musk became Tesla’s chairman while Eberhard served as CEO.

Eberhard stepped down in August 2007 after a behind-the-scenes power struggle with Musk. Michael Marks, an early Tesla investor, was subsequently named interim CEO until that November when Monolithic Memories founder Ze’ev Drori took on the role.

Tarpenning, meanwhile, left in 2008, the same year Tesla’s first car, the Roadster, went into production. In October 2008, Musk became CEO.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (Patrick Pleul/Pool vía AP)

Hammered by the recession, Tesla sold a 10% stake to Daimler and took on a $465 million government loan in 2009. Still, it managed to debut a Model S prototype that same year. The CEO drama wasn’t over quite yet though. In June 2009 Eberhard sued Musk. The suit claimed Musk ousted Eberhard and tried to rewrite history to make it seem as though he founded Tesla.

But in a strange twist, the two settled in September 2009 with Eberhard and Musk agreeing to share the title of cofounder with three others including Tarpenning. Tesla’s official biography of Musk also calls him CEO and cofounder.

In 2010, the electric automaker went public at $17 a share, and in 2012 the Model S officially went on sale. Later that year, Musk revealed the company’s third car, the Model X. Complete with gullwing doors, the Model X added a roomy SUV to Tesla’s growing lineup.

In 2014, Musk announced one of Tesla’s most controversial features: its driver assistance capabilities known as Autopilot. Critics, however, have pointed out that the Autopilot branding makes the technology sound as though it can operate a vehicle without driver input. While Tesla requires drivers to keep their hands on the wheel even on Autopilot, the feature has been linked to crashes. That includes at least 11 fatal crashes, as Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman reported last year.

Story continues

The Model X, meanwhile, hit the road in 2015, and in 2016 Musk revealed Tesla’s entry-level Model 3. A relatively low-cost electric vehicle, the Model 3 paved the way for average consumers to own an EV.

Shipping and production delays of the Model 3, combined with the billions of dollars Tesla burned each quarter, sent the company stock crashing.

During that time, Musk claims, he reached out to Apple CEO Tim Cook in an effort to sell Tesla to the tech giant. Musk says he couldn’t reach Cook.

In August 2018, Musk fired off his now-infamous tweet claiming he'd secured funding to take Tesla private for $420 per share, a significant premium at the time. The Securities and Exchange Commission, however, claimed Musk didn’t have funding lined up for the move and accused the CEO of fraud.

Musk settled the claim in September 2018 and paid a $20 million fine, while Tesla paid a separate $20 million fine. Musk was also ordered to step down as Tesla’s chairman. He’s had an acrimonious relationship with the SEC ever since.

That brush with the SEC hasn’t stopped Musk from drumming up controversy via his social media account, needling everyone from a diver trying to save members of a Thai children’s soccer team trapped in a cave to members of Congress.

In 2019, Musk revealed prototypes of the Model Y and Cybertruck. The Model Y went into production in 2020, but the Cybertruck has faced significant delays, and is now expected to go into production in 2023.

With factories in the U.S., China, and a new plant in Germany, Tesla is soundly in the lead as the largest EV maker on Earth. But with a growing field of competitors like Rivian and Lucid, not to mention legacy automakers pushing into the EV space, Tesla will need to continue to innovate as it has in the past to ensure it holds onto that crown in the future.

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.