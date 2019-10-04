How far will Dems go in reversing marijuana policy? Legalization, clemency — even reparations — are on the table.

Presidential elections are decided by many things: media exposure, financial backing, personal chemistry, timing and luck. Policy positions often are just a way of signaling where a candidate stands on the political spectrum. But 2020 is shaping up to be different, the most ideas-driven election in recent American history. On the Democratic side, a robust debate about inequality has given rise to ambitious proposals to redress the imbalance in Americans’ economic situations. Candidates are churning out positions on banking regulation, antitrust law and the future effects of artificial intelligence. The Green New Deal is spurring debate on the crucial issue of climate change, which could also play a role in a possible Republican challenge to Donald Trump.

Yahoo News will be examining these and other policy questions in “The Ideas Election” — a series of articles on how candidates are defining and addressing the most important issues facing the United States as it prepares to enter a new decade.

Study after study shows that the war on drugs has disproportionately targeted minority communities, leading to an increase in the prison population and a reduction in voting rights. Black people are 3.73 times more likely than white people to be arrested for simple marijuana possession, and almost 80 percent of federal prisoners serving time for drug offenses are black or Latino. Overpolicing and increased incarceration result in disenfranchisement, with one in 13 black people in the country ineligible to vote due to felony records (more than four times the rate for whites). These arrests also have an economic impact that falls disproportionately on minorities. And thousands of people are deported every year for marijuana possession.

This is despite the fact that marijuana is a relatively safe drug used by millions of Americans that over the course of this decade has been made legal for recreational use in 11 states and the District of Columbia. The fact that possession and sale remain federal crimes has created a legal gray area, meaning that banks are wary of working with legitimate businesses. Other states have taken the interim step of decriminalizing the drug, removing jail time for possession, and two-thirds of states allow it for medical purposes. In 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced plans to step up federal enforcement of marijuana laws, including in states where it was legal, but backed down after Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., threatened to hold up all Department of Justice nominations.

Congress passed the Marihuana Tax Act of 1937, which put a tax on cannabis but kept it legal. In 1970, President Richard Nixon passed the Controlled Substances Act and classified marijuana as a Schedule I drug, along with LSD and heroin. This classification meant that marijuana was judged to have no medical value and considered more dangerous than cocaine and methamphetamine, with “a high potential for abuse.” In January 1971, Nixon launched a war on drugs, which resulted in a tenfold increase in the American prison population over the ensuing decades. Nixon aide John Ehrlichman later admitted that the policy was intended to target two of the White House’s enemies: the antiwar left and African-Americans.

“You want to know what this was really all about?” said Ehrlichman in a 1994 interview that was published 22 years later. “The Nixon campaign in 1968, and the Nixon White House after that, had two enemies: the antiwar left and black people. You understand what I’m saying? We knew we couldn’t make it illegal to be either against the war or black, but by getting the public to associate the hippies with marijuana and blacks with heroin, and then criminalizing both heavily, we could disrupt those communities. We could arrest their leaders, raid their homes, break up their meetings, and vilify them night after night on the evening news. Did we know we were lying about the drugs? Of course we did.”