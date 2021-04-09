How gadgets could open the potential of lucid dreaming

James Trew
·Editor-at-Large
·9 min read

If you ever needed an excuse to get more sleep, exciting new findings about lucid dreaming could be it. A recent study has just proved that, in the right conditions, you can not only communicate with people in the lucid state, they can answer questions, too. Sure, the subjects only solved simple math questions (the kind most 8th graders could) but it provokes a tantalizing thought — what else can we do while we’re in slumberland?

Scientists communicating with lucid dreamers is nothing new, but the latest experiment dialed up the complexity of that communication, just enough, to renew the public’s interest in this mysterious activity.

For the uninitiated, lucid dreaming is realizing that you are in a dream and then being able to influence what happens within it. As simple as this sounds, it’s actually a tricky thing to do, and an even harder thing to study. But with this latest research, scientists are beginning to consider there might be tangible benefits we could tap into — something the community of avid dreamers has been suggesting for years.

Can we access parts of our mind that normally remain filtered during our waking life? Could we use this as a therapeutic tool? Could we even unlock some powerful learning tools? The answer seems to be tantalizing maybe. And technology might be the catalyst we need.

Research into lucid dreaming has its foundation in the ‘70s and ‘80s. In 1975 Dr Keith Hearne demonstrated it’s possible to communicate with lucid dreamers in an experiment where subjects repeated a predefined pattern of eye movements while asleep. Ten years later, Stephen LaBerge, a name now synonymous with the subject, was able to determine that our sense of time in the lucid dream state was the same as that of the waking world — hinting at a stronger relation between the lucid and waking state than we first might have suspected.

Monitors Show EEG Reading and Graphical Brain Model. In the Background Laboratory Man Wearing Brainwave Scanning Headset Sits in a Chair with Closed Eyes. In the Modern Brain Study Research Laboratory
Monitors Show EEG Reading and Graphical Brain Model. In the Background Laboratory Man Wearing Brainwave Scanning Headset Sits in a Chair with Closed Eyes. In the Modern Brain Study Research Laboratory

What we now have is a more direct “conversation” between the dreamer and the scientist, albeit somewhat limited to simple math and food likes/dislikes. “This opens up a lot of possibilities for dream research, of course, but also, there's a lot of potential in all sorts of applications. If you think about it, our participants learned new knowledge during sleep.” Dr. Kristoff Appel, one of the study authors, told Engadget.

Of course, if popular culture has taught us anything, it’s that behind those heavy eyelids is when our inner genius comes out to play. “In the future, maybe we could use this for creative purposes, maybe connect the dream out to some machines to control robots, or maybe use it in creative space for creating art or music, compose some melodies maybe from dream. The Beatles song, ‘Yesterday’, is said to have composed or the idea came from a dream.” Appel added.

Now, don’t confuse this with something like those hypnosis audio tapes of yore. The kind that convinced Chandler Bing he was a strong, confident woman. Those programs claimed to speak to the subconscious, Appel and his colleagues were simply speaking to someone who also happened to be asleep. If you’re wondering, then, what actually defines being asleep from a scientific perspective, it’s a combination of measurable signals.

“You measure the brain activity, you measure the eye movements and the muscle tension. That's classical so-called polysomnographic recording in the sleep laboratory. And from these recordings, you can definitely say objectively okay, this is awake, this is maybe REM sleep, this is a deep sleep, and so on,” according to Appel.

Kristen LaMarca, a clinical psychologist based in California, is even more enthusiastic about lucid dreaming’s potential. “It is a fantastic, just wildly imaginative, magical state. There's so much positive emotion and beauty and some of this, we've actually quantified in research,” she told Engadget.

It’s not all just for flying around or visiting far away places, though. LaMarca uses lucid dreaming as a therapeutic tool, helping people overcome things like PTSD. “With PTSD, you're already revisiting those scenarios in different aspects of your life,” she said. “So, the point of lucidity is to do that in a wiser way, a more conscious way.” Once patients are able to achieve lucidity, LaMarca said, they know that they are safe and that the situation isn’t real, thus better enabling them to process it.

You might well be asking yourself, "How do I achieve this 'magical' state?" The short answer is: With practise. There are many, many guides online on how to do this, but most of them revolve around two key ideas: Reality checks and dream signs. The former involves things like, counting the number of fingers on your hand (it can change in a dream) or using technology (which often doesn’t work in the land of nod). Dream signs, LaMarca’s preferred method, involves recognizing things that regularly occur in your dreams — like a recurring character or situation — as a way of triggering the awareness and, ideally, then being able to control it. “Another really great thing to focus on is your own thinking process as a dream sign itself. And this is ignored a lot in the literature. But your own thinking is a really great dream sign,” she added.

You’ll need more than just a trigger, though. There appears to be a strong link with memory recall ability and lucid ability. Which is why most guides will tell you to keep a dream journal and it’s also why PTSD sufferers might be particularly suitable candidates — given that they spend a lot of time recalling the same event in vivid detail. There are also some practical factors. Lucid dreams tend to happen toward the end of the sleep cycle, so some people intentionally wake themselves around two hours before they normally get out of bed and set an intention to go back to sleep and, hopefully, right into a lucid dream — a technique known as WILD.

If this all seems like a lot of work, there are some tools out there to help. Galantamine is a drug typically used to treat cognitive decline and alzheimers. Thanks to its effects on memory, it has been found to be useful in promoting lucid dreaming. In fact, LaMarca claims taking galantamine in the middle of the night and going back to sleep can put you in a state that's conducive to having these long, full, very vivid, lucid dreams. Galantamine is available over the counter in the US, but is prescription only in most of Europe. Another supplement that’s claimed to help is Huperzine A, which generally doesn’t require a prescription. Of course, you should always check with your doctor before trying any new medication, prescription or otherwise.

This is where technology comes in. In a world full of sleep trackers and wearable silent alarms, we effectively already have tools that can, or so they claim, detect different stages of the sleep cycle and wake us up quietly. Used creatively, these gadgets could be a sort of lucid dreaming starter kit, right? According to Appel, we’re not quite there yet.

Sleep tracking functions on Fitbit Sense health tracking smart watch wearable device, San Ramon, California, September 22, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
Sleep tracking functions on Fitbit Sense health tracking smart watch wearable device, San Ramon, California, September 22, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

“I would say until a few years ago, just all these sleep staging algorithms inside watches and all these also other devices, they were not reliable at all. And also there's a lot of research papers about it showing that, for example, REM sleep and being awake can't really be differentiated just from having a watch also recording your sleep. You need to analyze the brain activity for that, because the rest is not good enough to differentiate between.”

So, it turns out, that sleep-stage detection might not quite be accurate enough with the current wave of wearables. Although that doesn’t mean they can’t be useful for waking you for the WILD technique. It’s just not quite smart enough to automatically tell when you’re in the right type of sleep. Yet.

That hasn’t stopped a wave of smaller companies making all sorts of different types of gadgets that promise to hold the keys to the lucid kingdom. Just a cursory search on Kickstarter will reveal everything from wristbands, to headbands to eye masks. All of them promise to make achieving lucidity a cinch. Appel isn’t so confident.

“I tried out several of these, different of these Kickstarter things, and other lucid dream mask, and so on, and so far it doesn't seem to work really well. And I think it will change over the next few years, I think there will be some maybe more sophisticated apps or devices and so on, but at the moment I don't see a technical device that can induce lucid dreams reliably, unfortunately.”

LaMarca is also cautiously optimistic that we will be able to make effective devices for inducing lucid dreams, but it’ll need companies to work with scientists to get it right. “I'd like to see more interdisciplinary collaboration in order to get that going more, but it is a shame because there really is a lot of potential to help use technology to help us lucid dream more.”

Fancy wearables might not be the only way technology can help us get lucid. There are many apps that also make bold claims about tipping you off that you’re dreaming. These might actually be a little more practical, for now. Awoken (Android) and Lucidity (iOS) for example operate more like training tools that leverage some of the tech in your phone. Every morning you can add to your dream journal and throughout the day they’ll prompt you to check that you aren’t sleeping (the idea being this test will carry over into your dreams). Some apps also let you set a “trigger” sound — a low volume audio cue that helps you lurch out of passive dreaming into the active.

Whatever method you might choose, be it the classical reality checks, supplements, gadgets or apps, there’s definitely a lot that can be learned and not just for scientists. For many, the real allure is the rare access to your own mind, as Appel can attest. “I've tried it myself, talking to your subconscious, and asking the dream a question and it answers. So there's lots of interesting things that you can try out in your lucid dreams, and also a lot that you can learn about yourself, in my opinion, with these self questions.”

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama vote against unionization

    Amazon is on track to beat back the historic unionization attempt at its BHM1 fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama.

  • Google's Nest Thermostat is the cheapest it's ever been

    Amazon has a new deal on Google's latest Nest Thermostat that cuts $30 off its original price.

  • Study suggests Facebook shows users different job ads based on their gender

    Gender identity seemed to impact whether someone saw an employment ad for NVIDIA or Netflix.

  • GE is working to put COVID-19 virus-detecting sensors in phones

    Scientists at GE Research have been awarded a grant to develop tiny sensors that can be embedded inside phones to identify COVID-19 particles on surfaces.

  • DNA on handgun’s laser sight, extensive video led to murder charges against KC man

    Detectives also used GPS from a rental car to allegedly tie Michael Finnell to the homicide, according to court documents.

  • Neuralink's brain-computer interface demo shows a monkey playing Pong

    Elon Musk's Neuralink is building brain-computer interfaces, like the one that allows this monkey to control a game of Pong with its thoughts.

  • Can a gaming mouse filled with holes really be water resistant?

    SteelSeries' Aerox 3 Wireless is an ultra-light gaming mouse full of holes that shakes off water like a duck.

  • Fire risk makes Verizon recall 2.5 million Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots

    Verizon has issued a recall for 2.5 million Jetpack mobile hotspots after receiving 15 reports of instances wherein the device overheated.

  • 'Satan Shoes' to be recalled as Nike agrees to settle lawsuit

    The art collective that sold the customised sneakers will recall the shoes and offer full refunds.

  • Rumors claim Samsung will make OLED TVs with LG panels next year

    A big shakeup might be coming to the AV world as Samsung may start producing OLED TVs with panels sourced by rival LG, according to a report from Korean broadcaster MTN.

  • Boston Dynamics' Spot robot tested in combat training with the French army

    Boston Dynamics robotic dog Spot was one of several robots tested by the French army during training sessions at a military school in the northwest of France.

  • Samsung’s iTest offers a look at Galaxy Android on iPhone

    If you're using an iPhone and thinking about switching to a Galaxy device, Samsung has unveiled a website to let you "sample the other side."

  • ‘Metal Lords’ Actor Isis Hainsworth Takes Major Role in Lena Dunham’s ‘Catherine, Called Birdy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rising British actor Isis Hainsworth has been cast in one of the major roles in Lena Dunham’s feature film “Catherine, Called Birdy” for Amazon. Hainsworth has just finished shooting one of the lead roles in “Metal Lords,” the first film for Netflix from “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. She also appeared […]

  • Walmart is adding new Domino's and Taco Bell restaurants in its stores to replace closing McDonald's

    McDonald's will close all but 150 locations inside Walmart stores by the summer after foot traffic fell drastically during the pandemic.

  • Trooper Shot, 1 Dead After Employee Opens Fire at Texas Business: Police

    Sergio Flores/ReutersThe man who killed one person and wounded five others in a shooting at a cabinetry business in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon was an employee, police say.Larry Winston Bollin, 27, was taken into police custody about two hours after the rampage and booked on a charge of murder, according to the Bryan Police Department. Investigators have yet to determine a motive, and the victims have not yet been identified. Two of the five people injured were in critical condition as of late Thursday, while three others were said to be in stable condition. A state trooper who was shot during a pursuit of the suspect was in “serious but stable condition” following the manhunt. The Bryan Police Department said the shooting on Stone City Drive took place at around 2:30 p.m. local time. Police believe the shooter opened fire within Kent Moore Cabinets, where hundreds of people work, in the Brazos County Industrial Park. “Right now we feel that the scene is safe,” Lieutenant Jason James told reporters while a manhunt was still underway for the shooter. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement on the shooting, “I’ve been working with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. Cecilia & I are praying for the victims & their families & for the injured officer.”A nearby school, Jane Long Intermediate, temporarily went into lockdown during the police response and would not release students but later lifted the measure, according to local reports.The shooting happened just hours after President Joe Biden gave a White House Rose Garden address on gun reform, calling gun violence “an epidemic” and “an international embarrassment.”On Wednesday, five people, including a beloved family doctor and his grandkids, were killed in a mass shooting in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The suspect, former NFL pro Phillip Adams, shot himself before he could be apprehended.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • The futility of boycotts: Will Donald Trump really stop drinking Diet Coke? Does it matter?

    Coke didn’t cave, as Trump and others claim. It's just doing what Trump has always done: determining what’s best for business and acting accordingly.

  • U.S. interior secretary looks to restore Utah monuments slashed by Trump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The president of the Navajo Nation on Thursday urged U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to protect 1.9 million acres of land as the Bears Ears National Monument during her visit to Utah, expanding the site that was slashed in size by former President Donald Trump to open it to mining, grazing and drilling. Jonathan Nez, president of the largest Native American tribe, met with Haaland in Bluff, the gateway to the Utah monument, during her two-day visit to the southwestern state, where she is meeting with tribes and political officials to discuss the potential restoration - or expansion - of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, two national monuments that were drastically downsized by Trump. The visit is the centerpiece of Haaland's first multi-state tour since being confirmed last month as the first Native American cabinet member, holding symbolic power given the importance of the monuments to Southwestern tribes.

  • Oilers beat Senators 3-1 to sweep 9-game season series

    Devin Shore broke a tie with 7:02 left, Mike Smith made 39 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Thursday night to sweep the nine-game season series. Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi, into an empty net, also scored for Edmonton. “Everyone’s got a role,” Shore said.

  • These Prefabricated Homes Showcase the Beauty and Innovative of Sustainable Living

    While locations of the kitchen and bathrooms are set, clients can customize the layouts to fit their needs, including open or traditional floor plans, and add amenities such as balconies, gardens, and parking. Architect Jeffrey Sommers of Square Root designed the semi-customizable C3 Pre-fab—the first LEED Platinum–certified home in Chicago—using corrugated Galvalume, reclaimed wood, and fiber cement. Modular construction allowed the firm to build on a narrow site that would have not have allowed traditional building methods.