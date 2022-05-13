  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How Hearst is using the 'Warren Buffett School'

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Warren Buffett
    Warren Buffett
    CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

Multi-national media giant Hearst is taking a page out of the "Warren Buffett School" playbook when it comes to the acquisitions it has made over the last decade.

“When you're as diversified as we are, you have to give a great deal of autonomy. And we try to buy businesses that are very well run. We take the old Warren Buffett school on that one,” Hearst’s CEO Steve Swartz told Yahoo Finance’s Andy Serwer during a recent episode of Influencers.

“We’ve been pretty successful at that,” added Swartz.

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO - JULY 07: President and CEO of Hearst Steven Swartz walks to a morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 07, 2021 in Sun Valley, Idaho. After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world&#x002019;s most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, and technology worlds will converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
SUN VALLEY, IDAHO - JULY 07: President and CEO of Hearst Steven Swartz walks to a morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 07, 2021 in Sun Valley, Idaho. After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, and technology worlds will converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“Certainly, there's learning on technology, on sales practices that we do share across the group,” said Swartz.

Hearst, know for its legacy media properties, has been diversifying by buying up business information and B2B data and software companies over the last 10 years.

“The biggest of those [acquisitions] is the the Fitch group,” said Swartz.

Hearst currently owns numerous data and software companies related to the health care, aviation, automotive and trucking industries. Overall, that newer portion of the company now makes up roughly half of Hearst’s profits.

Swartz said Hearst, which currently has 23,000 employees, is very much in the market to buy more B2B data and software firms.

‘Particularly in the areas where we already have great expertise: finance, healthcare, aviation, automotive and trucking,” he added.

Hearst is not a publicly traded company, and that carries some advantages, Swartz said.

“We’re not pressured by, say investors who have an agenda that we may not agree with,” said Swartz. “We were not pressured by someone who would take a stake and say, ‘Well, you know, we want you to move out of television’ or ‘We want you to move out of newspapers.’"

“We believe in all of our businesses, and some of them, you know, need some patience, as they make a transition to a different world,” he added.

“We had record results last year, we've had record results most of the last decade and well beyond that. So we hold ourselves to a pretty high standard.”

Ines is a markets reporter covering equities. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street’s most bearish 2022 forecast was bullish. It always was.

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Friay, May 13, 2022.

  • The economic cost of abortion bans

    The abortion bans that could be coming soon are another barrier some women will have to overcome to work and get ahead.

  • Affirm CFO: ‘I wouldn’t bet against the American consumer’

    Affirm CFO Michael Linford joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, economic growth, and the outlook for the buy now, pay later space.

  • Raging Nasdaq Selloff Nears $1 Trillion Weekly Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Milestones have followed one after another for technology stocks in this week’s market meltdown: Apple Inc. is no longer the world’s most valuable company, Amazon.com Inc. is on its longest losing streak in 14 years and the Nasdaq 100 Index is on pace for its biggest weekly slump since January.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia E

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest buys the dip on Coinbase

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live Show to discuss Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest buying $3 million worth of Coinbase shares.

  • St. Louis Fed's Bullard: Inflation 'broader, more persistent' than originally thought

    Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard told Yahoo Finance Wednesday that a 0.75% hike from the Fed is not his base case at the moment.

  • Ford Deals a Huge Blow to Rivian

    The legacy carmaker is one of Rivian's two major shareholders. The other main shareholder is Amazon.

  • Which Dividend Aristocrats Are the Most Enticing?

    Dividend Aristocrats are great places to be when the market waters get really rough. While they still get knocked down during bear markets, their dividends tend to offer a glimmer of certainty amid turbulent times. The payouts of Dividend Aristocrats have held up during past crashes, crises, and everything in between. With growing fear that we'll fall into a bear market and recession, insisting on quality may prove a wise decision. In this piece, we used TipRanks' Comparison Tool to evaluate thr

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Rising After Elon Musk Put the Twitter Deal on Hold

    Elon Musk’s posts on Twitter about his deal to buy the social media company are having a ripple effect on Tesla stock, too. The Tesla (ticker: TSLA) CEO said on Twitter early Friday morning that his deal to buy Twitter (TWTR) was “temporarily on hold” pending a calculation related to the number of fake accounts on the platform. Twitter investors are reacting with angst.

  • Factbox-Western trade and transport sanctions on Russia

    The measures have triggered an exodus of foreign firms, raised the prospect of Russia defaulting on its sovereign debt, and look set to trigger a deep economic contraction. The United States has banned imports of Russian crude oil, gas and coal. Britain said it would phase out the purchase of Russian oil by the end of 2022.

  • GameStop stock surges amid wider market mayhem

    GameStop (GME) shares were halted for volatility numerous times on Thursday.

  • How we can all beat inflation

    Inflation will come down when consumers cut bank on spending. We could do it voluntarily, but that's not how consumer capitalism works.

  • EV interest is 'truly surging because of gas prices,' EVgo CEO says

    U.S. drivers seem to be giving electric vehicles another thought as gas prices put them off internal combustion engines for the time being.

  • BofA: ‘Solid 1Q sales’ for home improvement ahead of Home Depot, Lowe’s earnings

    Two of America’s largest home improvement retailers, Home Depot and Lowe’s, are expected to report fiscal Q1 2022 earnings next week. Ahead of these earnings releases, a recent Bank of America Global Research report suggests a positive outlook for the performance of the two companies.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: MSFT, FB Among 29 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Buy These 5 Low-Leverage Stocks Amid Ongoing Market Turmoil

    The crux of safe investment lies in choosing a company that is not burdened with debt as a debt-free stock is almost impossible to find. One may buy stocks like ACLS, VLO, HZO, ZOM & MRO.

  • U.S. Stocks Rise After Brutal Trading Week

    The Dow industrials added more than 450 points. Still, major stock indexes were on track for weekly losses.

  • Boeing 737 Max production rate slowed by supply chain trouble

    It’s a reflection of the ongoing supply chain turmoil that a single component hindered efforts by The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to reach full production of the 737 Max in April, the jet maker's chief financial officer said Wednesday. Boeing did not hit its target rate of 31 jets per month due to a shortfall of one wiring connector that slowed production, CFO Brian West said during an investor presentation. Boeing hasn't released specifics on the 737 Max production for April, but the jet maker delivered just 29 Max jets last month with around 340 remaining parked in inventory.

  • JPMorgan's Dimon faces shareholder advisory vote on $52.6 million retention award

    Long-time JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will find out on Tuesday how shareholders feel about a special $52.6 million stock option award he received to stay on for five more years, which is opposed by two key investor advisory firms. The extra award dished out in July was the most significant change in Dimon's annual pay, which faces a non-binding vote at the bank's online annual meeting. JPMorgan has won approval from more than 90% of votes cast in its annual compensation ballots in eight of the last 12 years.

  • US documentary revives Trump's unproven election fraud claims

    Former US president Donald Trump claims a recent documentary "proves a massive illegal ballot harvesting operation took place" during the 2020 election. But experts say the evidence cited in the film is circumstantial and does not support any such allegation of wrongdoing at the polls. Dozens of judges have dismissed claims of fraud and there is ample evidence that the ballot was the most secure presidential vote ever held.The documentary "2,000 Mules," produced by conservative filmmaker Dinesh