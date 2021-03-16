How is the AstraZeneca vaccine different, and is it safe? Yahoo News explains.

Eve Hartley
·Producer, Reporter
·4 min read

Tens of millions of doses of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine are currently sitting in U.S. distribution centers. The company is awaiting results from its U.S. clinical trial before requesting emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Made by the British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford University, the vaccine has been causing controversy in some European countries over fears that it has links to blood clots.

On Monday its rollout was suspended in Germany, France and Italy after reports that four people in Norway had been hospitalized with clotting after receiving the inoculation. Other countries in the region, including Denmark, Bulgaria, Iceland and Norway, temporarily halted its use on March 11. Austria suspended the use of certain batches of the drug while its health authorities investigate.

Is the AstraZeneca vaccine safe?

There is currently no cause for concern over the side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine, health experts say.

Dr. Kavita Patel, a Yahoo News Medical Contributor, said: “It’s actually very puzzling to many of us in the medical and scientific community about the halting of use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in several countries.

“That is because the cases and the rates of blood clotting events — pulmonary clots, clots in the veins of the legs — are not seen at any frequency higher than in people who did not get the vaccine.”

Many countries pausing the rollout say they are doing so as a precaution following reports of blood clots in some recipients.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) stressed that there is no indication that the events are linked to the vaccination.

The EMA’s executive director, Emer Cooke, said on Monday: “While the investigation is ongoing, currently we are still firmly convinced that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19, with its associated risk of hospitalization and death, outweigh the risks of these side effects.”

On Monday, a World Health Organization spokesperson also said they found “no evidence” that the incidents were linked to the vaccine.

“As soon as WHO has gained a full understanding of these events, the findings and any unlikely changes to current recommendations will be immediately communicated to the public,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said.

The WHO is meeting with vaccine safety experts on Tuesday to review the developments.

AstraZeneca addressed the concerns on Sunday and said a review of safety data of people inoculated with its COVID-19 vaccine has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

A vial with the AstraZeneca&#39;s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is pictured in Berlin, Germany, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A vial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. (Reuters)

Has the AstraZeneca vaccine been authorized for use in the U.S.?

AstraZeneca has not yet filed for emergency use authorization in the U.S., but could do so as soon as late March, according to a report by Reuters. In February, the drugmaker said it could immediately provide 30 million doses to locations across the United States if the vaccine is approved in early April.

In January, the company began conducting a phase III trial on more than 32,000 volunteers in the U.S. The results of the study could help answer safety questions over the reports of blood clots in some vaccine recipients.

Elsewhere, the vaccine has been approved by government regulators and distributed widely.

The U.K. has administered millions of doses to its citizens — in what has been one of the fastest single-dose vaccine campaigns in the world. According to Oxford University’s Our World in Data research, more than 26 million people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine so far in the U.K., where vaccines from both Pfizer and AstraZeneca have been authorized for use.

Is the AstraZeneca vaccine as good as the other already approved vaccines?

Data released by the U.K. government shows that the AstraZeneca vaccine is highly protective against serious COVID-19, reducing the chance of someone getting ill and needing hospital treatment by more than 80 percent.

Patel said it’s hard to compare the current vaccines available in the U.S. without the American data from AstraZeneca.

However, “the benefit is that the data will be published, fully reviewed by the FDA and then also reviewed by the CDC, which will give advice on who should be given the vaccine,” she explained.

“But looking at the data so far from other countries, it’s very similar to what we see with the currently authorized vaccines in the United States,” Patel added.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Have your say: Do you have any concerns about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine?

    A number of countries have suspended rollout of the vaccine over blood clot fears.

  • Mexico expects U.S. response to AstraZeneca vaccine request on Friday

    The U.S. government is expected to respond by Friday to Mexico's request to share doses of stockpiled AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, a senior Mexican official said Tuesday, as Canadian authorities also seek extra doses from their southern neighbor. Reuters reported this week that Mexico had asked for extra shipments of the British-developed vaccine, since it has yet to be approved for use in the United States. "I'd say we've made good progress, but the details, figures, provisions, won't be known until Friday," Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters on Tuesday morning.

  • Some Countries Suspended AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

    It's fair to say AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) is a major player in the coronavirus vaccine market. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca is collecting data from its phase 3 U.S. trial -- a clinical trial report and request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the U.S. should soon follow. Countries including Germany, France, Spain, and Italy paused their AstraZeneca vaccination programs in recent days.

  • UK PM Johnson says he will get Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine very soon

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would get the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot very soon, voicing his confidence in a vaccine that has been suspended in some other European countries after reports of blood clots. Several European Union countries have suspended their roll out of the shot, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, but Britain's regulator has said that there is no evidence of a causal link between reports of thrombo-embolic events and the vaccine. Asked if European countries had disregarded scientific evidence, Johnson said: "The best thing I can say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme is that I finally got news that I'm going to have my own jab ... very, very shortly."

  • Exclusive: U.S. authorization of AstraZeneca vaccine could come in April, independent monitors assessing data - U.S. official

    Results of AstraZeneca Plc's U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial are being reviewed by independent monitors, and emergency authorization could come in about a month, a top U.S. official said on Monday. The independent monitors are analyzing data from the 32,000-person U.S. study to determine whether the vaccine is safe and effective. If the results are positive and all goes well, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would review the data and issue the authorization, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), said in an interview.

  • Angela Merkel's government at war over AstraZeneca 'disaster' as EU vaccine chaos deepens

    A crisis threatens to engulf Angela Merkel’s government over her decision to suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine along with 15 other EU countries, which the Italian medicines regulator admitted was a “political decision”. Sweden and Portugal became the latest EU countries to pause use of the vaccine, despite EU regulators and the World Health Organisation saying the Oxford University jab was safe and vaccinations lagging far behind the UK, US and Israel, after reports of seven deaths from blood clots. There was fury in Berlin after Germany on Monday joined France, Italy and Spain in stopping the roll-out of the vaccine, until the results of a European Medicines Agency (EMA) probe into blood clots caused by the jab on Thursday. Germany’s national disease centre warned that the country is now in a third wave and facing an exponential rise in cases that could see it break previous records by Easter. Mrs Merkel’s closest ally, the Bavarian regional leader Markus Söder, made his feelings clear, telling German television he was ready to take the vaccine “immediately”.

  • Exclusive: Mexico focuses vaccine loan request on U.S. stockpile of AstraZeneca doses

    Mexico has asked the United States to share doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine it has in stock, a senior diplomat said, following up on a request made by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to his counterpart Joe Biden. Deputy foreign minister for multilateral affairs Martha Delgado said that since the United States had not yet approved the AstraZeneca vaccine it would be a good candidate to offer to Mexico, which has started using it already.

  • Supermassive black hole found wandering through space

    In a galaxy far, far away, there's a supermassive black hole on the move — and scientists aren't sure why.

  • ‘Restless’ black hole 3,000,000 times heavier than the sun spotted wandering through space

    Harvard researchers believe the moving black hole may be the product of a merger between two huge black holes.

  • Nissan Patrol Royale: Variants explained

    Considered one of today’s best luxury SUVs, the Nissan Patrol Royale is the epitome of comfort without compromise. This seventh-generation model boasts opulent features centered in comfort and convenience for when you’re braving city traffic or conquering the unpaved roads of the provinces. It’s a go-anywhere vehicle with a long history of being a symbol of command and authority. Its predecessor, the OG Patrol, competed against the likes of the Toyota Land Cruiser and the Mitsubishi Pajero, and was known for its sheer ruggedness and reliability. But like most vehicles, Nissan’s hunky hauler needed a face-lift. The Patrol Royale added the element of sophistication and elegance to the Japanese car company’s iconic nameplate packing the revamped Patrol with the latest innovations in car technology. Locally, the Nissan Patrol Royale is only offered in a 5.6 V8 4x4 AT variant that can either be had in Black Obsidian, or if you have a few more pesos to spare, Pearl White. Interested? Check out our detailed spec-sheet below. Dimensions and Capacities: Fuel Capacity: 95 liters Overall length: 5,165mm Overall width: 1,995mm Overall height: 1,955mm Wheelbase: 3,075mm Tread front: 1705mm Tread back: 1705mm Minimum ground clearance: 273mm Seating Capacity: 8 persons Powertrain: Engine type: DOHC, V8, CVTCS, Variable Valve Event and Lift (VVEL) + Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG) Displacement: 5552cc Maximum power: 400hp / 5,800rpm Maximum torque: 560Nm / 4,000rpm Fuel type: Petrol Fuel system: Direct Fuel Injection Bore x stroke: 98.0 x 92.0 Transmission type: 7-speed AT with Manual Shift Mode Suspension: Independent Double Wishbone with Hydraulic Body Motion Control (HMBC) Brakes: Ventilated disc brakes (front and rear) Tire size: 275/60 R20 Wheels: 20 inches aluminum alloy Exterior: Bumper: Body color (front and rear) Radiator grille: Chrome Rear spoiler: Equipped Headlamps: LED with Signature LED Daytime Running Lights (DTRL) with Levelizer Washer and Auto Function Front fog lamp: Equipped Roof rail: Equipped Interior: Power steering: Equipped Steering wheel switches: Audio, Cruise Control, and Hands-Free Phone Tilt steering: Electronic with memory Telescopic steering: Electronic with memory Power windows: One-touch Electronic-up/down (front and rear) Remote keyless entry: Equipped (with Intelligent Key) Push engine start: Equipped Map lamp: Equipped Personal lamp for rear seats: 2 pieces, second row Seat material: Leather Front seat (driver): Power Adjustable Slide, Reclining, Lifter (FR / RR independent), Lumbar Support + Memory Function, with Seat Back Storage Front seat (passenger): Power Adjustable Slide, Reclining Second row seats: 60:40 Split, Manual Reclining with Center Armrest and Cup Holder Third row seats: Fold and Tumble with Reclining Back door function: Power Back Door with Auto Closure Air conditioning front: Push-type Dual Zone Full Auto A/C Air conditioning rear: Push-type Auto A/C Sunroof: Tilt and Slide (One-touch Open/Close) Audio system: BOSE Premium Audio with 8-inch LED with MP3/DVD/Tuner with iPod connectivity Speakers: Premium 13-Speaker System (speaker x 9, tweeter x 2, woofer x 2) Rear monitor: 7-inch WVGA Display Monitor, Front Headrest Integrated x 2 + Headphones x 2 Safety: SRS Airbags: Front Dual, Side, and Curtain Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS): Equipped with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) Brake Assist (BA): Equipped Limited Slip Differential (LSD): Equipped Vehicle Stability Control: Vehicle Dynamic Control with B-LSD, Hill Descent Control (HDC), and Hill Start Assist (HSA) Parking and Driving Assistance: Intelligent Around View Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD), Corner Sonar, Parking Guide Rear Differential Lock: Equipped Anti-Theft Device: Equipped with Alarm and Engine Immobilizer More about the Nissan Patrol Royale From the outside, the Nissan Patrol Royale offers an intimidating road presence. Although the ruggedness from its lineage is perceptible from its big and brawny dimensions, an air of refinement can be observed through its symmetrical lines highlighted by the stylish chrome accents bedecking its exterior. The addition of modern accessories lining its body, from front to rear, also sends a clear message of its smart capabilities. Seamlessly hidden around the luxury SUV are a slew of cameras and sensors to help you navigate and park this behemoth of a vehicle even in tight spots. The interior of the Nissan Patrol Royale harks back to old cruisers with a generous amount of wood trims paired with chrome and aluminum accents. And speaking of old luxury, you’ll find an ashtray and a CD player there, too. The naturally aspirated V8 engine gives the Nissan Patrol Royale more than enough horsepower allowing its passengers to go anywhere, as long as there’s fuel to burn though, as the large mill means that it gulps up gasoline. The Nissan Patrol Royale currently sells at P3,988,000 and costs P15,000 more if you opt for the Pearl White finish. Photos from Nissan Also Read: It's official: Nissan to stop producing Almera in PH Nissan GT-R: Which color is the best? What color best suits the Nissan X-Trail?

  • Exclusive: U.S. shelters for migrant kids launch new COVID protocols as facilities struggle with overcrowding

    The move is among a number of measures taken by federal agencies over the last several days to address overcrowding and prolonged detention of migrant children at Border Patrol facilities amid a surge of arrivals at the southern border.

  • They Died Saving Others From COVID. Will Anyone Count Them?

    Dr. Claire Rezba is exhausted from counting the dead. An anesthesiologist in Virginia, Rezba, 41, has spent the past year running a Twitter feed that memorializes American health care workers who have died of COVID-19. So far, she has published more than 2,500 tributes to the doctors, emergency room nurses, respiratory therapists and mental health counselors cut down in their prime. Although she knows there are at least a thousand other deaths that remain unrecognized, Rezba plans to discontinue the project at the end of March. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I’d like to spend some time with my children,” said Rezba, who devotes most evenings after work to scouring GoFundMe pages, Facebook memorials and online death notices. “But I’d also like to stop thinking about death all the time.” Many Americans share that sentiment. But a year since the first recorded coronavirus death of a health care worker — a hospital custodian in Rochester, New York, who died March 17 — those on the front lines are finding it hard to move on. They have been hailed as “COVID warriors” but so many do not feel like heroes. They are angry, burned out and feel unappreciated as they struggle with their own wounds, both psychic and physical. Their fury is rooted in the weak government response last spring to the pandemic, including the scarcity of personal protective equipment that left workers vulnerable to infection. Their ire has been compounded by the recent relaxation of mask mandates in some states, a move that experts say is premature given that only 1 in 10 Americans is fully vaccinated and more contagious variants are continuing to spread. The United States is still averaging more than 1,000 deaths a day. “We’re not out of the woods yet so it just feels disrespectful to medical workers and devalues the sacrifices we’ve made,” said Dr. Erica Bial, a pain specialist in Massachusetts who runs the COVID-19 Physicians Memorial, a Facebook group dedicated to doctors felled by the coronavirus. The number of medical workers who lost their lives to the virus over the past year remains elusive. The federal government does not have a system for accurately counting these fatalities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists more than 1,400 deaths, but its data covers less than one-fifth of the nation’s health care workforce. Its sister agency, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, counts roughly the same number of worker deaths, but those figures include only nursing home staff. The best estimate comes from a joint project by Kaiser Health News and The Guardian newspaper that has documented more than 3,500 health care worker deaths in the United States since last March. Rezba is hoping her work can find a more permanent home so that the sacrifices are not forgotten. “Each health care worker death is a tragedy compounded,” she said. “It represents the private pain of a sister, father or daughter taken in their prime, and the loss of expertise that impacts the colleagues and patients left behind.” What follows are just of a few of those losses. — Dr. Jill Stoller, a pediatrician in New Jersey, never shied away from daunting challenges. She triumphed over breast cancer, raised two children while working full time, and in 2009 joined a medical mission to Ghana, helping perform 150 pediatric surgeries in 10 days. “It just grounds me,” she said at the time, explaining why anyone would want to use their vacation time to work 12-hour days without pay. After a male pediatrician stood up during a medical conference and suggested his female counterparts lacked the business acumen to manage a medical office, Stoller went on to run a consortium of pediatric practices, and later started a nationwide movement to empower female pediatricians to run their own practices. Unabashedly liberal, Stoller took the election of Donald Trump as a personal affront. The day after his inauguration, she marshaled three dozen suburbanites onto a chartered bus bound for the Women’s March on Washington. Well into her 50s, she took up a side vocation as a dog trainer and traveled across the country to competitions and seminars. “My mom was not one to sit on the couch,” said her daughter, Jenna Stoller, a neonatal physician assistant. “She was extra about everything.” COVID-19, however, challenged her derring-do. The virus coursed through her practice early in March 2020, infecting Stoller and several other staff members. Stoller, 59, initially appeared to beat back the disease, but she could not shake the fatigue, shortness of breath and brain fog that sent her into a depression. She returned to work, but spent hours each day researching the health challenges for COVID long-haulers. By the summer, she came to believe she would never recover her mental acuity. “She had this amazing ability to bounce back from anything, but this time was different,” said her son, Travis Stoller. On Nov. 29, Stoller took her own life, shocking all of those who knew her. “I don’t think any of us realized how hopeless she felt,” her son said. “But she was absolutely convinced this virus had completely changed her as a person.” — When the coronavirus arrived last spring at the sprawling Navajo Nation, Raymond Joe, 48, a home health nurse and former Marine, began sounding the alarm. He urged Navajo elders to self-isolate, and delivered food and cleaning supplies to the homebound. He sent his children to live with relatives, so that he and his wife, Eugenia Johnson, an emergency room nurse, would not have to worry about infecting them when they returned home from work. For years he had badgered public officials about the poverty and threadbare medical care that contributes to the poor health of so many of his people. He knew that frequent hand washing would be especially challenging for the 40% of Navajo households that lack running water and indoor plumbing. With roughly a dozen ventilators and 400 hospital beds to serve a population of 170,000, he warned that a serious outbreak of the coronavirus would be devastating. “I am pleading with all my people to listen to the warnings and abide by the rules,” he wrote in a letter published in the Navajo Times. “The choices you make today influence all those around you.” Joe, 48, was widely known and respected in a community whose members are spread out across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. A gifted jokester and raconteur, he was the rare health care professional fluent in Navajo, a skill that comforted his older patients. “He had a huge heart and really worked his butt off to try to ensure his community was OK,” Johnson said. His fears proved prescient: According to the CDC, the coronavirus pandemic has killed Native Americans at nearly twice the rate of whites, a toll that has had ruinous impact on cultural and linguistic traditions as it decimates the ranks of tribal elders. But Joe also feared for his own well-being. He had a history of diabetes and high blood pressure, and his time as an explosives expert during Operation Desert Storm left his lungs badly scarred by exposure to caustic chemical fumes. In mid-November, after Johnson came down with a sore throat, the couple tried to steer clear of each other at home and wore masks indoors. A few days later, Joe also began to feel unwell. She quickly recovered, but his condition worsened. During their three-hour journey to a veterans hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the couple held hands as Joe struggled to breathe. He spent 11 days on a ventilator and died Dec. 19, leaving behind four children. He was interred at a military cemetery in New Mexico. In his letter to the Navajo Times, Joe seems to have predicted his fate. “This virus has turned my job into a blessing and a curse,” he wrote. “My expertise in my field has opened numerous opportunities. However, this could be a curse if I catch the virus doing the job that I love and have to pay with my life.” — Accompanying Sandra Oldfield to the mall could be time-consuming. Oldfield, 53, a registered nurse in Fresno, California, wasn’t much of a shopper, but her predilection for chatting up strangers could be mildly exasperating. “You’d turn around and she’d be talking to someone, and when you’d ask who that was, she’d shrug and say, ‘I don’t know,’ ” recalled her sister, Linda Rodriguez. Oldfield exuded kindness — to Freckles, Reeses and Dallas, the rescue dogs she adopted. To the nieces and nephews she shamelessly spoiled. And to the countless patients she cared for during her 25 years working at Kaiser Fresno Medical Center. It was Oldfield who festooned the nurse’s lounge with holiday décor. Ailing plants at the nursing station would be miraculously nurtured back to life, and if a co-worker complained about an aching back, Oldfield, a licensed massage therapist, would drop everything, fetch her massage oils and get to work. Oldfield was also deeply spiritual. To her, nursing was a calling from God, who she credited with getting her through a childhood bout of leukemia. “She knew what it was like to lay there in bed and be ill,” Rodriguez said. When the pandemic hit California last spring, Oldfield tried to remain cheerful but colleagues said she shared their concern over the lack of personal protective gear. Around St. Patrick’s Day, one of Oldfield’s cardiac patients tested positive for the virus; a few days later, she, too, began to feel ill. It turns out that dozens of hospital employees had been exposed to the infected patient, according to their union, National Nurses United. Ten nurses later tested positive for the virus, and three of them were hospitalized. Oldfield hid the severity of her symptoms from her family, they said. It was only when she collapsed on the floor and was unable to get up that she allowed her sister to call an ambulance — and only if she promised to tell the dispatcher that the paramedics had to wear gloves and masks. “Her biggest concern about going to the hospital was that she would infect others,” Rodriguez said. Her family takes comfort in knowing she was cared for by co-workers at Fresno Medical Center, but in the end, doctors placed her on a ventilator. She died on May 25, more than a month later. A candlelight memorial held outside the hospital a few days later drew a large crowd of colleagues. Many of them dressed in orange, her favorite color. — Syvie Robertson brimmed with verve and self-confidence. A Navy veteran and Prince devotee who raised three children on her own, Robertson earned a licensed practical nursing degree when she was well into her 40s. The Robertson home in Petersburg, Virginia, was often packed with neighborhood children and, more recently, her four grandchildren. They came for Robertson’s effusive warmth and no-nonsense advice but stayed for her cooking: Snickers cheesecakes, lemon tarts, prime rib and six-cheese macaroni salads. “She was a mom to everyone,” her daughter Meshayla Jones said. Robertson came from a long line of medical professionals — her mother and cousins were nurses, as is Jones. Her other daughter, Ciara Robertson, is an occupational therapist. Determined to advance her career, Robertson had recently returned to school part time so she could become a registered nurse. The schedule was grueling but she never complained. This winter, as the coronavirus coursed through the Virginia nursing home where she worked, her tough-as-nails bravado began to wilt. “She was terrified of getting the virus but she was also dedicated to her patients,” recalled Jones. She wore two masks, but Robertson contracted the coronavirus in early December. She spent Christmas on a ventilator, and died on New Year’s Day. She was 51. “I feel like her death was totally avoidable,” her daughter said. “It stings because if she had remained healthy a few more weeks she would have gotten the vaccine and might still be alive today.” — You might not immediately notice Celia Yap-Banago in a crowded room. A telemetry nurse in Kansas City, Missouri, Yap-Banago seemed shy, but she was no shrinking violet. “Mom was loud and loved to crack jokes around people she knew,” said her son, Jhulan Banago. “If she wasn’t making a joke about you, you were probably on her bad side.” Yap-Banago was also widely admired for her boundless compassion, for both her patients and the generations of young nurses she mentored at Research Medical Center, her employer for nearly four decades. Her decision to emigrate from the Philippines in her early 20s put her in good company. Filipinos are the single-largest group of foreign-born nurses in the United States. They also make up nearly one-third of all COVID-related deaths among nurses, according to National Nurses United. Yap-Banago, 69, never forgot the relatives she left behind in the Philippines — especially the six siblings who scraped together the money to send her to nursing school. The family compound she built in Albay in the Philippines is a testament to that generosity. “Mom was always thinking about others,” her son said. Yap-Banago thought she could safely ride out the pandemic, especially given that the cardiac patients she cared for were far removed from the hospital’s COVID ward. At least that’s what she told her family when they expressed concern about the shortages of personal protective gear. Still, each night when returning home from her 12-hour shifts, Yap-Banago would go straight to the laundry room and remove her scrubs before sitting down to dinner with her husband and two sons. On March 23, one of her patients began showing symptoms of COVID-19, and a few days later, Yap-Banago lost her sense of taste and smell, and then developed a fever. Determined to stay home, she ordered her husband and sons to wear masks and sequestered herself inside the master bedroom, only opening the door for the home-cooked meals left at the threshold. Over the next month, she grew weak, and her breathing increasingly labored, but Yap-Banago refused to go to the hospital. “Don’t worry,” she told her son one day from the other side of the door. “I’ll be fine.” A few hours later, on April 21, she was gone. — Dr. Sydney J. Mehl, a cardiologist at New York University Langone, turned almost every patient into a friend: He took their calls while on vacation, memorized the names of their grandchildren and often made time to attend the shivas of those that modern medicine could not save. “When it came to his patients, I don’t think I ever heard him say ‘no,’” recalled his daughter, Jackie Mehl. Mehl, 73, the son of European immigrants who escaped the Holocaust, grew up in Brooklyn and spent his entire 50-year career at NYU, where he could often be found in the hallway kibitzing with lab technicians, cafeteria workers or security guards. Colleagues referred to him as the Mayor of NYU. He could also be unabashedly emotional. “When he dropped me off at summer camp, he’d be the only father crying,” his daughter said. Mehl was a voracious reader — history books about World War II, Israel and the United States were his favorites. When he traveled, he’d wake up each morning to tackle an exhausting itinerary of museums, monuments and restaurants. “He’d be planning the next vacation even before we came home,” said his wife, Nancy Greenwald. At a time when many doctors are plotting retirement, Mehl insisted on working full time, though last March, he finally agreed to take off Fridays. He laid out a meticulous plan for that first Friday: Wake up, read the newspaper, return to bed, eat breakfast, and then have a nap. But he woke up that day with back pain, and when it became excruciating, Greenwald decided to call an ambulance. (Four of the patients he had treated the previous week, they later learned, had tested positive for the virus.) It was only when the ambulance crew refused to allow her to climb inside that Greenwald realized her husband might be sick with the coronavirus. Her most searing memory was standing outside NYU later that day as a long line of ambulances, their lights flashing, waited to drop patients off at the emergency room. A few days later, she, too, fell ill with COVID-19 but quickly recovered. In one of his last conversations before being intubated, Mehl assured his wife and daughter he’d be awake in 10 days, but not before making a wisecrack about the lousy food. He lingered on a ventilator for 50 days and died on May 20. — If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). You can find a list of additional resources at SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Knicks' Julius Randle restrained by teammates after controversial call in loss to Nets

    A controversial call in the closing seconds and had Julius Randle being restrained by his Knicks teammates and four other things to know in the NBA.

  • South Korean actress snags historic Oscar nomination

    Youn Yuh-jung is a film icon in South Korea, having starred in more than 100 movies and TV series. But the 73-year-old said she never expected to be the first South Korean nominated at the Academy Awards for best supporting actress, for her role in "Minari" as a spirited grandmother who travels from South Korea to the United States to care for her grandchildren. Youn said she was in South Korea's mandatory two-week coronavirus quarantine, after a job in Canada, when she heard the news from a friend, who broke out in tears after telling her of the nomination.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William Are "Overjoyed" with Pippa's Baby Girl

    The Cambridges can't wait to welcome the new addition into the family.

  • Eight killed, including six women of Asian descent, at shootings at Atlanta day spas

    Eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, were shot dead in a string of attacks at day spas in and around Atlanta, and a man suspected of carrying out the shootings was arrested in southern Georgia, police said. Although authorities declined to offer a motive for the violence, the attacks prompted the New York Police Department's counter-terrorism unit to announce the deployment of additional patrols in Asian communities there as a precaution. South Korea's foreign ministry said its consulate-general in Atlanta had confirmed that the victims included four women of Korean descent but was verifying their nationality.

  • Here's whats happening with the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe and the U.S.

    Use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was halted across much of Europe today, including in France, Germany, Italy and Spain.Why it matters: The suspensions followed reports that a small number of patients who received the vaccine experienced blood clots. But public health agencies, including the World Health Organization and the EU’s own medical arm, say there’s no indication that the blood clots were caused by the vaccine, or that the risks of giving the shot outweigh those of delaying it.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.AstraZeneca says that out of the 17 million people who have received the vaccine in the EU and U.K., the number experiencing such symptoms is actually lower than would be expected in the general population.Still, safety boards from the WHO and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will convene on Tuesday to discuss the situation.The state of play: The vaccine has been approved by the WHO and some 70 countries. Real-world data from the U.K., where the vaccine has been used most widely, suggests it's highly effective at preventing serious cases. No blood clotting concerns have been reported there.Driving the news: Denmark and Norway were first to suspend the shot last Thursday, and the EU’s most populous countries followed suit today, with leaders describing the suspensions as precautionary.French President Emmanuel Macron said distribution would be halted for 24 hours pending an EMA assessment.Some experts fear such moves risk increasing vaccine hesitancy and further slowing distribution at a dangerous time, given the ongoing vaccine shortages and fast-spreading variants.Indonesia cited the situation in Europe today in delaying its rollout, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassured Canadians that the vaccine was safe, and leaders in the U.K. defended the homegrown jab.The big picture: This is arguably the most important vaccine in the world in the near term. Around 3 billion doses have been reserved to date, and more than half are destined for developing countries.The vaccine is relatively affordable (it’s not being sold for a profit) and easy to transport and store compared to the Pfizer and Moderna shots.The COVAX initiative is sending AstraZeneca doses all over the world, often to countries that have no other source of vaccines.Yes, but: The rollout of the vaccine in Europe has been plagued by confusion, distrust and even animosity.AstraZeneca has delivered only half the doses it promised the EU, leading to anger and in one case an export ban.The doses that have arrived have been administered remarkably slowly due to hesitancy among the public — fueled in part by skeptical rhetoric from politicians like Macron — and delays in granting approval for people over 65.In the U.S., which ordered 300 million doses, the vaccine has still yet to be approved.AstraZeneca’s U.S. trial was paused for seven weeks last fall. Concerns about the company's trials intensified after it emerged that some British participants had been mistakenly given a half-strength dose (surprisingly, they had better results).The trial data is now at last being reviewed by independent monitors, and emergency authorization could come in about a month, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins told Reuters today.Collins said he wasn’t concerned about the reports of blood clots, adding, “There may be a bit of an overreaction to something that is unrelated to the vaccine itself.”For now, tens of millions of doses are sitting at a facility in Ohio, the NY Times reports.The White House has rejected requests to send them abroad — including, reportedly, from the European Union.Go deeper: Europe's new coronavirus spike is a warning to the U.S.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • MVP Race: James Harden continues to rise

    HoopsHype ranks the Top 15 players in the 2020-21 NBA MVP race, headlined by James Harden making a move towards the top of the list.

  • Brutal Texas Crash Kills Eight in Latest Border Disaster

    JIM WATSON/AFP via GettyAt least eight undocumented people are dead after a head-on collision during a high-speed chase with law enforcement in south Texas, marking the latest grisly tragedy as U.S. officials scramble to respond to a spike in desperate border crossings.Authorities say the crash occurred outside Del Rio at around 1:30 p.m. Monday after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers pursued a speeding red pickup truck, which then collided with an oncoming white Ford. The Val Verde County Sheriff said the crash, which occurred about 30 miles from the United States-Mexico border, killed eight of the nine individuals in the red truck immediately.“The driver and a child passenger from the Ford pickup and one undocumented passenger from the Dodge pickup were transported to a hospital in San Antonio and are in stable condition,” a DPS spokesperson told The Daily Beast Tuesday, adding that the driver of the red truck ran away after the collision but was later arrested.Scam Facebook ‘Travel Agencies’ Tell Migrants Biden Has Thrown the Border OpenThe deadly crash comes amid a slew of sometimes fatal incidents near the border in recent weeks as thousands of people seek relief from violence and pandemic-era deprivation. According to KENS5, border patrol officials near the Del Rio Sector are apprehending over 600 migrants a day—even though the border is still effectively closed to most adults amid the coronavirus pandemic. CBP officials say at least 100,000 migrants entered the U.S. illegally in February, marking a 28 percent increase from the month before.“Our Southern border is on fire, and sadly, I think it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), told the outlet on Monday. “It’s so important that one, the Biden Administration acknowledge this is a crisis and devote the resources necessary in order to alleviate some of the stress.”On Monday, the Biden administration directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist in the ongoing crisis, particularly to help care for the thousands of unaccompanied children who have crossed the border in overwhelming numbers. While FEMA normally provides financial assistance after natural disasters, the agency will help find shelter space and provide “food, water, and basic medical care” to the young migrants, according to a statement. Some of those children are reportedly being held by border security for longer than the legally-permitted 72 hours, and are unable to shower for days.To help house under-aged migrants and prevent overcrowding, FEMA announced Monday it will use a Dallas convention center as a temporary shelter, the Associated Press first reported. The convention center was recently used to provide storm relief after Texas endured a deadly freeze that left millions without power. It will be available for the next three months and will provide space for up to 3,000 people.The Department of Homeland Security will also “help care for and assist unaccompanied minors” who have been held in border jails that are managed by Customs and Border Protection, the agency said Tuesday.“The situation at the southwest border is difficult. We are working around the clock to manage it and we will continue to do so," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a statement. "That is our job. We are making progress and we are executing on our plan. It will take time and we will not waver in our commitment to succeed,” But the crisis at the border extends far beyond financial and housing problems. Earlier this month, at least a dozen people died after an SUV crashed into a semi truck in Southern California. The horrifying March 2 crash occurred after two-dozen people were crammed into the SUV about 15 miles north of the border in El Centro. Authorities say the Ford Expedition, which has seating for up to eight passengers, was traveling westbound when it collided with a semi truck laden with gravel.The driver of the SUV, a 22-year-old from Mexicali, Mexico, was among the dead. The 69-year-old driver of the big rig sustained moderate injuries. At least 10 Mexican nationals were killed in the crash, the Mexican Consulate said in a statement.“It would be premature of me to speculate on what happened at this collision. The important thing is that 13 people died in this crash,” California Highway Patrol Border Division Chief Omar Watson said in a press conference after that crash. “We owe it to the families of those that were killed and injured as well as the public to conduct a complete and thorough investigation.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pippa Middleton Welcomed Her Second Baby, a Girl, and Paid Tribute to Kate With Her Name

    This is such a sweet, sisterly move.