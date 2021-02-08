  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How Rhode Island, once a model for COVID-19 response, stumbled in its vaccine rollout

Jesse Chase-Lubitz
·Contributor
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Last summer, Rhode Island was in the news for what appeared to be a successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the state’s governor, Gina Raimondo, was lauded for her enterprising approach to the outbreak. Now, just seven months later, the state is struggling with surging deaths from the disease and allegations that leading health care companies unnecessarily vaccinated staff and volunteers not in direct contact with patients, while others at risk — including the elderly — were left waiting for their shots.

Rhode Island took a targeted approach to the vaccine rollout when it began in December, prioritizing hospital staff, long-term care facilities, and an especially hard hit low-income city called Central Falls, which is the most densely populated in the state. It was a plan that incorporated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and also attempted to address inequities in health care.

Yet Rhode Island’s vaccine controversy typifies one of the pitfalls that states have faced in recent weeks when trying to get shots in arms: Creating highly specific, targeted policies can also inadvertently slow down vaccinations or arbitrarily exclude groups of people who would normally be prioritized under CDC guidance.

Controversy first erupted in mid-January, when the Providence Journal reported that Rhode Island’s two largest hospital groups, Lifespan and Care New England, had vaccinated not only their doctors and high-risk staff, but also board members and even remote workers. That meant low-risk, non-medical staff were getting vaccinated at least a month before unaffiliated dentists, eye doctors, and other private practice physicians throughout the state, as well as at-risk elderly individuals not living in nursing homes.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo delivers remarks after being announced as Joe Biden&#39;s Commerce secretary nominee. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo delivers remarks after being announced as Joe Biden's Commerce secretary nominee. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The news sparked public outrage and criticism from health experts, and now the attorney general is seeking answers.

In letters sent last month to Lifespan and Care New England, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha wrote that the companies appeared to have administered the COVID-19 vaccine to workers who didn’t meet the state’s criteria for phase one category individuals. The attorney general requested all correspondence received from state health authorities, information about those individuals vaccinated and how they were selected.

Lifespan spokesperson Kristy dosReis said that the attorney general’s office is gathering information to “determine exactly what vaccine distribution guidelines were given to the hospitals by the Rhode Island Department of Health and whether those guidelines were followed.”

Lifespan did not disclose how many remote workers they employ, saying in an email that “the number of remote workers is fluid since these employees may work only partially remotely.”

Care New England did not respond to multiple requests for comment, but the CEO has defended its vaccination policy, saying no one jumped the line, a position the state’s health department has also maintained.

Hospitals were told by health authorities to start with people with highest exposure first, said Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for the state’s department of health, adding that “they were given enough doses to vaccinate their whole organization.” He pointed to IT and custodial staff as examples of important non-medical staff.

When asked about remote workers and board members, he said, “just because someone is not on site doesn’t mean they’re not an important part of the hospital.”

Jeannine Flamand receives her COVID-19 vaccine in the kitchen of her home in Warwick, R.I. (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Jeannine Flamand receives her COVID-19 vaccine in the kitchen of her home in Warwick, R.I. (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

But for those health professionals who had to wait on vaccines, that explanation falls short.

“To be honest, it’s upsetting knowing that we were so far behind,” said Hashem Shehadeh, a dentist at Benefit Dental in Providence, got his first vaccine on Jan. 29. “Pharmacists, technicians, staff in the hospital all got it, but none of them have as much face-to-face contact as us. People come in here and need to take their masks off. In my opinion, it’s more high-risk.”

Though much of the public’s anger has been directed toward the two companies, the Rhode Island Department of Health said that it gave Lifespan a green light to vaccinate low-risk staff and volunteers, which includes board members.

Lifespan said in an email that it reached out to health authorities during its rollout and received permission “to move through additional tiers of our own employees and volunteers down to our lower risk tier (such as non-patient facing employees and volunteers, including board members, who fall into the volunteer category).”

Wendelken, the health department’s spokesperson, confirmed that Lifespan was told to move forward with this plan. “When the hospital got to that portion when they were vaccinating non-clinical staff, we did ask them to start vaccinating more outpatient healthcare providers while they were vaccinating administrators, IT folks, other non-clinical people. We asked them to also use some of their vaccines to get some of their affiliated outpatient health care providers — the patient-facing staff — a little bit more quickly.”

However, this only includes Lifespan doctors who treat patients that are not admitted to the hospital, as well as doctors in Lifespan clinics that are located throughout the state, and not doctors in private practice. So while anyone with a Lifespan badge was eligible from day one, private practice physicians, dentists, eye doctors, and other patient-facing practitioners were excluded.

Nicholas Braga, who works in the emergency room at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, was one of the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine there on Dec. 14, 2020. (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Nicholas Braga, who works in the emergency room at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, was one of the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine there on Dec. 14, 2020. (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Rhode Island also ended up being one of the last states to start prioritizing people by age, opening vaccines to individuals 75 and older only in the last weekend of January. While a small number of seniors have been vaccinated, most cities don’t expect another shipment of vaccines until mid-February.

“We’ve been very targeted and very specific here in Rhode Island,” Wendelken said. “Who we vaccinate matters, so it’s a lot more complex.”

The goal of Rhode Island’s approach was to get the most at-risk individuals vaccinated first, which meant focusing on the large health care systems. Tom Bledsoe, a member of the COVID-19 vaccine subcommittee, vice president of the Rhode Island Medical Society, and an internist, said that the word “equity” was highlighted at every meeting of the COVID-19 vaccine subcommittee.

“I think there was a little back and forth on that. Should Lifespan just go ahead and vaccinate everybody because they have this infrastructure in place? And throwing it open to the outside world would be complicated,” said Bledsoe. “I don’t think the goal was to jump the line.”

A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The controversy over the state’s vaccine rollout comes as the state’s leadership has been in limbo while Gov. Raimondo awaits Senate confirmation as President Biden’s Commerce secretary. Though Lieutenant Gov. Daniel McKee has been in close contact with the health department in recent weeks, local news reported that, as of December, McKee and Raimondo had not spoken since the start of the pandemic. In the meantime, Rhode Island’s COVID-related deaths passed a new record, and the state has one of the highest hospital capacity usage rates in the country.

Some state officials are saying that the problem lies in the limited supply, while others say that they should, as a result, be more intentional and careful with where those doses are going. “Truth be told, we have major issues with vaccine supply,” said Michael Fine, the chief health strategist for Central Falls and the city of Pawtucket and former director of Rhode Island Department of Health. “We are only getting 14,000 per month. That’s definitely not enough.”

The state has recently received a small boost to 16,000 per month.

Yet Fine believes the state’s targeted approach is paying dividends. Central Falls, a city of around 19,000, which had the highest number of cases, is already 20 percent vaccinated.

Much of the stress in Rhode Island, as well as other states, is the limited allotment it is getting from the federal government, which means that even a few wrong turns in distribution can lead to anger and distrust, according to Fine.

“This is Rhode Island, where everybody knows a guy,” he said. “That’s where we have to be particularly careful because if we lose people’s confidence in the integrity and transparency of health care itself, then nobody is ever going to trust anybody, and nobody is going to get anything done.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Latest Stories

  • Trump impeachment trial: ‘Most Americans’ think former president should be convicted and barred from office

    Support for Trump’s conviction is overwhelming among Democrats, with 92% in favour

  • Democrats to unveil $3,000 direct cash payments to families with children

    Democrats will introduce a proposal attached to the next stimulus package that would provide $3,000-per-child direct payments in certain households.Why it matters: The new legislation, led by Ways and Means chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.), comes shortly after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) introduced a similar proposal, lending bipartisan support to expanding cash benefits for families with children.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.The Biden Administration has reviewed and supports the proposal, according to the Washington Post who first reported the plan. The legislative proposal, reviewed by Axios, will be revealed Monday along with other Ways and Means provisions. The IRS would begin depositing payments into bank accounts July 1.The payments would come in monthly installments.Qualifying household incomes would be based on the previous year with lower payouts for individuals making $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for those filing jointly.Eligible households with children 17 to 6 could receive payments of $3,000 for each child and $3,600 for children under 6.What they're saying: “The pandemic is driving families deeper and deeper into poverty, and it’s devastating, Rep. Ritchie Neal (D-Mass.), chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement. "We are making the Child Tax Credit more generous, more accessible, and by paying it out monthly, this money is going to be the difference in a roof over someone’s head or food on their table," he said.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Teachers 'using Covid pandemic to push pay rise'

    Britain's biggest teaching union was on Sunday night accused of "hijacking" the pandemic to sneak through pay demands at the expense of education. The National Education Union (NEU) is including pay rises in "key demands" and bosses have said that any reduction in class sizes should be "long-term" - not just for social distancing. Union leaders have congratulated their members for closing down schools, claiming that it was their threats to not turn up to class, as opposed to the scientific data, which led to Boris Johnson ordering that children should stay at home last month. NEU bosses described the pandemic as a "turning point" in the power of teachers over the Government, but MPs say the union is "playing politics" and "hijacking the pandemic". NEU officials want to return to schools when it is safe, but have rejected the Government's proposals at every turn. They recently claimed that vaccinating teachers would not be enough to get back to the classroom. Since the schools have closed they have said that it is an "unrealistic expectation" for teachers to do every lesson as a livestream. But their requests go beyond health and safety and workload. In a "Covid bulletin" to reps, the NEU on Monday sets out "key demands for all workplaces". The five demands are risk assessments, an end to work assessments during the pandemic, extra time to plan, prepare and assess students' work, and an agreed pay progression. Reps are told to "secure a commitment to automatic pay progression at the end of this academic year. Where possible, win a commitment for this policy to be permanent". But Tim Loughton, former minister for children and families, said that a long-term demand for pay increases should not be included in demands.

  • Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods

    Around 125 people were missing in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. A wall of dust, rock and water hit as an avalanche roared down the Rishiganga valley deep in the mountains of Uttarakhand, a witness said. "It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone," Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of the river in Raini village, told Reuters by phone.

  • Don Jr complains about Super Bowl ads, calling them ‘woketopia’ after first commercial

    Twitter users advised that he should turn off his TV if he was 'triggered'

  • Biden to End Trump Asylum Deals with Three Central American Countries

    The Biden administration is ending asylum deals brokered under the Trump administration with three Central American countries just as the number of migrants arriving at the southern border is spiking. “The United States has suspended and initiated the process to terminate the Asylum Cooperative Agreements with the Governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras as the first concrete steps on the path to greater partnership and collaboration in the region laid out by President Biden,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Saturday. The agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras required many migrants who showed up at the U.S.–Mexico border to seek asylum in one of those countries first. The deals with El Salvador and Honduras were never formally enacted, and the agreement with Guatemala has been effectively on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. “To be clear, these actions do not mean that the U.S. border is open. While we are committed to expanding legal pathways for protection and opportunity here and in the region, the United States is a country with borders and laws that must be enforced,” Blinken said in the statement. “We are also committed to providing safe and orderly processing for all who arrive at our border, but those who attempt to migrate irregularly are putting themselves and their families at risk on what can be a very dangerous journey,” he added. President Biden is looking to undo other aspects of the Trump administration’s stringent immigration enforcement policies as well. Last week, the Biden administration announced the return of the so-called “catch and release” policy at the southern border, a practice President Trump had issued an order to stop. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reimplementing the Obama-era policy of releasing newly-apprehended migrants back into U.S. cities along the South Texas border, citing coronavirus concerns at detention facilities as well as the rising numbers of apprehended migrants.

  • Employers could insist all staff get vaccinated under health and safety law

    Employers can insist that all of their staff get vaccinated against Covid under laws governing health and safety at work, ministers believe. The idea of 'vaccine passports' - which would allow employers to insist upon proof of vaccination - have been dismissed by vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi as "discriminatory" and "not how we do things in the UK ". However, the Telegraph understands that the issue is at the centre of a row in Cabinet, with some ministers arguing in favour of the scheme. Whitehall sources believe that companies who adopt a "jab for a job" stance are protected by current health and safety laws which require workers to protect not only themselves, but also colleagues from harm. One government source said: “If someone is working in an environment where people haven’t been vaccinated, it becomes a public health risk. “Health and safety laws say you have to protect other people at work, and when it becomes about protecting other people the argument gets stronger. “If there is clear evidence that vaccines prevent transmission, the next stage is to make sure more and more people are taking up the vaccine. “If people have allergies or other reasons for not getting jabbed, then of course they should be exempt, but where it’s an unjustified fear, we have got to help people get into the right place.”

  • Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen, once foes, talk Trump

    When he was Donald Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen was hellbent on silencing Stormy Daniels, even arranging a hush-money payment to the porn actress that landed him in federal prison. Now, as one of many of the former president's insiders-turned-critics, Cohen is literally broadcasting Daniels' story — including intimate new details of her alleged sexual encounter with Trump — in a discussion ranging from shame and scandal to a haunted house in New Orleans. Seeking to bury the hatchet, Cohen interviews Daniels in the latest episode of his podcast, “Mea Culpa,” in which the two commiserate over life-altering experiences with Trump and his recent departure from office.

  • Federal government spent $480 million deploying National Guard troops after Capitol riots

    The insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has cost taxpayers upwards of $480 million for the deployment of thousands of National Guard troops to Washington. Why it matters: A Washington Post review of local, state and federal spending records, that found former President Trump's refusal to concede the election cost Americans at least $519 million in repairing damaged property, finding and prosecuting insurrectionists, recounting votes and, of course, increasing security protocols.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.Driving the news: According to Bloomberg, Defense Department officials estimated that the $480 million would cover the National Guard spending through mid-March.The deployment was the largest in Washington since the Civil War, according to Bloomberg, with 25,000 troops deployed after the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol.U.S. Capitol Police requested that 5,000 National Guard soldiers remain in Washington through mid-March.The National Guard costs don’t include $8.8 million D.C. police spent during the week of Jan. 6 when it dispatched 850 officers to help defend the Capitol.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Middle-aged people who put on weight may live longer than those who stay 'normal' weight

    Middle-aged people who put on weight live longer than those who remain in healthy shape throughout their lives, according to a new study. Scientists say that while people who remain obese from childhood into adulthood were most at risk of dying, modest weight gains throughout a lifespan can increase the "probability of survival”. Experts said individuals who put on weight in later life often lived longer than those who remained trim. The findings were made following a study based on two generations of Americans followed over nearly seven decades. Obesity campaigners cautioned the results should not be seen as a green light to "let yourself go" when reaching middle-age but added there was evidence gaining weight can be useful in protecting against fatal diseases. Prof Hui Zheng, a sociologist at The Ohio State University, said: "The main message is for those who start at a normal weight in early adulthood, gaining a modest amount of weight throughout life and entering the overweight category in later adulthood can actually increase the probability of survival.” Prof Zheng and colleagues analysed 8,329 participants in the Framingham Heart Study - 4,576 parents and 3,753 of their children. Residents of the Massachusetts town have been tracked since 1948. The parents were followed until 2010 and the children from 1971 until 2014.

  • 9 dead, 140 missing after glacier breaks and triggers flooding in India

    At least nine people are dead and 140 missing after part of a glacier in the Himalayas broke off on Sunday, causing water, debris, boulders, and mud to surge down into villages in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. More than 2,000 people are part of the search and rescue effort, trying to get to villagers who are under the debris. A hydroelectric plant was destroyed while another that was under construction was damaged; authorities said 12 workers at the site have been rescued and 30 remain trapped. Dinesh Negi lives in the village of Raini, and told The Associated Press that when a piece of the Nanda Devi glacier snapped off on Sunday morning, "We heard a bang, which shook our village. We knew something wrong had happened. We could see the fury of the river." Water trapped inside the glacier was released when it cracked open. Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct professor at the Indian School of Business, has worked with the United Nations to study global warming, and told AP this "looks very much like a climate change event as the glaciers are melting due to global warming." More stories from theweek.comHouse impeachment managers, Capitol riot defense lawyers, federal prosecutors agree Trump is culpable5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threat

  • Australian leader dismisses reports of China-built city

    The Australian prime minister on Monday dismissed as “speculative” reports that a Chinese company plans to build a new industrial island city near Australia’s porous sea border with Papua New Guinea. Hong Kong-registered WYW Holding Ltd. plans to build a $30 billion city that includes a seaport and industrial area on Daru Island in the Torres Strait, Australian media have reported. The reports cite company letters to the Papua New Guinea government from April last year.

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn $60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White House's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. "The exact details of how it should be targeted are to be determined, but struggling middle class families need help," Yellen said on CNN’s "State of the Union." The White House has said it is open to negotiation on who should be eligible to receive the proposed $1,400 checks, and has declined to specify where it thinks the income cutoff should be.

  • Living near neon lights increases risk of thyroid cancer by 55 per cent, study finds

    Artificial light from street lamps and buildings at night can make people 55 per cent more prone to thyroid cancer by suppressing hormones and disrupting their sleep patterns, say researchers. With increasing light pollution, especially in major cities, previous studies found man-made lights caused a higher risk of breast cancer. Because thyroid cancer is affected by similar hormones, scientists examined whether it was the same for that disease. The University of Texas study, which started in 1995, followed 464,371 Americans aged 50 to 71 for an average of 12.8 years. During this time, 856 cases of thyroid cancer were diagnosed - 384 in men and 472 in women. Satellite images were used to determine the levels of light pollution around each person's home. State cancer registry data was used to examine thyroid cancer diagnoses. People in the most light-polluted places had a 55 per cent higher risk of thyroid cancer. Women were the most affected, except where the cancer had spread. And whether tumours were big or small did not make any difference. Dr Qian Xiao said: "Light at night suppresses melatonin, a modulator of oestrogen activity that may have important anti-tumour effects. Also, light at night may lead to disruption of the body's internal clock, which is a risk factor for various types of cancer. "We hope our study will motivate researchers to further examine the relationship between light at night and cancer, and other diseases." The findings were published in the journal Cancer.

  • UN Yemen envoy makes first visit to Iran to push for peace

    The United Nations special envoy for Yemen arrived on his first visit to Iran Sunday for talks on the grinding war in the Arab world’s poorest country, Iranian state TV reported. Martin Griffiths was set to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and other officials during his two-day visit, his office said. The sessions are part of a broader effort to negotiate a political solution to the nearly six-year conflict pitting Iran-allied Houthi rebels against Yemeni government forces supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

  • Yellen: Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn $60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White House's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

  • 117 inmates take over section of downtown St. Louis jail

    The incident began after a "defiant" inmate got into a fight with a corrections officer and other prisoners jumped in, officials said.

  • Swiss march in lakeside tax haven to protest COVID-19 lockdown

    Some 500 protesters marched through the Swiss tax haven of Zug on Saturday, wearing white protective suits and chanting dystopian slogans to voice displeasure with rules aimed at limiting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though Switzerland's restrictions have been less severe than those in Germany, Austria or Italy -- restaurants and non-essential shops are closed but ski areas are open -- there is still a steady buzz of opposition. In Zug, police watched but did not intervene as a group of protesters filed from the train station to the centre of the lakeside city known for shell companies with letter-box addresses and attractive tax rates.

  • Covid vaccine could be made available in pill form

    Coronavirus vaccines could eventually be administered in the form of a pill, Nadhim Zahawi has suggested. The vaccines minister said that injections may not be the sole option for receiving dosages in future but that ensuring a healthy capacity of supplies remained the priority for the Government. Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Zahawi said: "There are technologies with pills and others being developed around the world and we will continue to look at those. "But we're making sure the UK will always have the capability and capacity to manufacture the variant vaccines that will deal with any variant virus.” Asked about a slowdown for first jabs when second jabs are rolled out, Mr Zahawi said: "We've got the capacity to do first and second jabs. The limiting factor is the supply of vaccines.” Receiving a vaccine jab via a pill could help alleviate supply issues that have hindered the rollout in some areas of the world including Europe.

  • Does ignoring robocalls make them stop? Here's what we learned from getting 1.5 million calls on 66,000 phone lines

    New research aims to give phone companies tools to help curb robocalls. Peter Dazeley/The Image Bank via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea More than 80% of robocalls come from fake numbers – and answering these calls or not has no effect on how many more you’ll get. Those are two key findings of an 11-month study into unsolicited phone calls that we conducted from February 2019 to January 2020. To better understand how these unwanted callers operate, we monitored every phone call received to over 66,000 phone lines in our telephone security lab, the Robocall Observatory at North Carolina State University. We received 1.48 million unsolicited phone calls over the course of the study. Some of these calls we answered, while others we let ring. Contrary to popular wisdom, we found that answering calls makes no difference in the number of robocalls received by a phone number. The weekly volume of robocalls remained constant throughout the study. As part of our study, we also developed the first method to identify robocalling campaigns responsible for a large number of these annoying, illegal and fraudulent robocalls. The main types of robocalling campaigns were about student loans, health insurance, Google business listings, general financial fraud, and a long-running Social Security scam. Using these techniques, we learned that more than 80% of calls from an average robocalling campaign use fake or short-lived phone numbers to place their unwanted calls. Using these phone numbers, perpetrators deceive their victims and make it much more difficult to identify and prosecute unlawful robocallers. We also saw that some fraudulent robocalling operations impersonated government agencies for many months without detection. They used messages in English and Mandarin and threatened the victims with dire consequences. These messages target vulnerable populations, including immigrants and seniors. Why it matters Providers can identify the true source of a call using a time-consuming, manual process called traceback. Today, there are too many robocalls for traceback to be a practical solution for every call. Our robocalling campaign identification technique is not just a powerful research tool. It can also be used by service providers to identify large-scale robocalling operations. Using our methods, providers need to investigate only a small number of calls for each robocalling campaign. By targeting the source of abusive robocalls, service providers can block or shut down these operations and protect their subscribers from scams and unlawful telemarketing. What still isn’t known Providers are deploying a new technology called STIR/SHAKEN, which may prevent robocallers from spoofing their phone numbers. When deployed, it will simplify traceback for calls, but it won’t work for providers who use older technology. Robocallers also quickly adapt to new situations, so they may find a way around STIR/SHAKEN. No one knows how robocallers interact with their victims and how often they change their strategies. For example, a rising number of robocalls and scammers are now using COVID-19 as a premise to defraud people. What’s next Over the coming years, we will continue our research on robocalls. We will study whether STIR/SHAKEN reduces robocalls. We’re also developing techniques to better identify, understand, and help providers and law enforcement target robocalling operations.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sathvik Prasad, North Carolina State University and Bradley Reaves, North Carolina State University. Read more:Robocalls are unstoppable – 3 questions answered about why your phone won’t quit ringingRise and fall of the landline: 143 years of telephones becoming more accessible – and smartWhy are there so many suckers? A neuropsychologist explains Sathvik Prasad is a member of the USENIX association.Bradley Reaves receives funding from the National Science Foundation and the Office of Naval Research. This research was supported by in-kind donations from Bandwidth and NomoRobo. Reaves is a member of the Communications Fraud Control Association, ACM, IEEE, and the USENIX association.