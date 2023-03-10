How Ron DeSantis causes chaos

24
Rick Newman
·Senior Columnist
·6 min read

As part of his war on “woke ideology,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has mounted a hostile takeover of New College, a Sarasota liberal-arts school known for inculcating free thinking and welcoming LGBTQ culture. DeSantis plans to instill conservative values at the school, as a model for other efforts to rout the politically correct liberal policies DeSantis refers to as wokeism from the education system and other public institutions.

But all is not going as planned. The new president of New College, a DeSantis ally, earns an outsized salary that's supposed to come largely from a foundation aligned with the school that's supported by donors. But donors are yanking their money, turned off by DeSantis's intervention. New donors more aligned with DeSantis may materialize, but in the meanwhile, a once quiet school is now in a state of turmoil.

This might be a small-town spat pitting a tiny, unorthodox college against its prickly overseers, except for two things. One, DeSantis has broadly signaled he plans to run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. And two, he’s already campaigning on his record in the Sunshine State and promising to “make America Florida.” That battle over New College reveals how DeSantis moves fast and breaks things in service of the conservative cause, tactics he may apply to social programs, tax policy or immigration if he ever becomes president.

With about 660 students, New College is one of the smallest schools in Florida’s public university system. US News & World Report ranks it 76th best out of 210 liberal arts schools nationwide. Part of the appeal is low tuition: roughly $7,000 per year for Florida residents. The school also has a reputation for launching high achievers, with 89 Fulbright scholars among its graduates. Alumni include William Dudley, former president of the New York Federal Reserve Bank, the former Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart and his brother, the Telemundo news anchor José Díaz-Balart.

DeSantis mounted a broadside campaign against the Walt Disney Corp. last year when the Orlando theme park operator opposed a DeSantis-backed bill limiting what Florida schools can teach young kids about sex and gender issues—the so-called "don't say gay" law. DeSantis retaliated by stripping Disney of special municipal autonomy it had enjoyed around Disney World for decades. Traditional Republicans ally with big business, but in his new book, “The Courage to be Free,” DeSantis brags about taking on Disney and other organizations that tout what he calls liberal priorities.

[Drop Rick Newman a note, follow him on Twitter, or sign up for his newsletter.]

Students from New College of Florida stage a walkout from the public liberal arts college to protest against a proposed wide-reaching legislation that would ban gender studies majors and diversity programs at Florida universities, in Sarasota, Florida, U.S., February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Students from New College of Florida stage a walkout from the public liberal arts college to protest against a proposed wide-reaching legislation that would ban gender studies majors and diversity programs at Florida universities, in Sarasota, Florida, U.S., February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

DeSantis took that fight to New College early this year. In January, he engineered a sweep of the school’s board of trustees that put conservative allies in charge. DeSantis’s chief of staff said the goal was to convert the quirky school into a Christian academy. At the beginning of March, the trustees eliminated New College’s diversity program, which one of the new trustees bragged about on Twitter. School supporters worry many more changes are coming.

In February, the reconstituted board fired New College’s president, Patricia Okker, and replaced her on an interim basis with Richard Corcoran, who served as Florida’s education commissioner under DeSantis. Okker’s base pay was $305,000. For Corcoran, the board raised that to $699,000. That’s comparable to presidents of other public Florida schools that have 50 times the number of students.

Corcoran, for instance, earns about $1,060 per student. That compares with $18 per student for the president of the University of Florida, $13 per student for the president of the University of South Florida and $11 per student for the president of Florida Intl. University.

Florida law allows taxpayer money to cover just $200,000 of a university administrator’s pay. The rest must come from private donations. The New College Foundation, funded by donations from alumni and local philanthropists, was able to raise the extra money for Okker, who was popular among New College's supporters. The new trustees assumed the Foundation would put up the money for Corcoran’s extra pay, as well.

But that additional $400,000, plus a possible 15% bonus and other perks totaling around $200,000, doesn’t appear to be there. Most of the foundation’s $43 million in funding is earmarked for specific causes and can’t be used to pay Corcoran. Debra Jenks, the new chair of the school’s board of trustees, has suggested the school can tap a $4 million grant the foundation received from a Sarasota couple in 2021. But that may not be kosher, either.

The 2021 grant came from the estate of Lee and Bob Peterson and was the largest in New College’s history. The family stipulated that the money was for supporting students, especially those needing treatment for mental illness. Using that money to cover the possibly inflated salary of a political operator revamping the school’s mission would seem to violate the intent of the donors. A person familiar with the Peterson family told Yahoo Finance, “The process by which the donation was made is under attorney review. The Peterson family is working on a response with their attorney.”

Another New College donor told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune she has tallied $10 million in funding for the foundation that donors have withdrawn since the DeSantis team swooped in. That's nearly one-fourth of the nonprofit's funding.

In a March 8 email to New College faculty and staff, Corcoran, the interim president, said “we have no plans to fire tenured faculty and current students should be confident that they will be able to pursue their goals in the traditional academic system of the college.” He attached a Feb. 27 written question-and-answer exchange with the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, in which he explained his vision for the school. Corcoran justified earning more than twice the prior president by outlining several problems he has to fix, such as low student retention rates and a reputation for “weirdos.” There were no questions in the exchange about the use of foundation money for most of his pay.

New College administrators did not respond to a Yahoo Finance request for comment. Nor did DeSantis's office. But one solution to the question of how to cover Corcoran's nearly $1 million compensation package would be to line up new donors more amenable to DeSantis's conservative activism. The Florida legislature has also directed $15 million in new funding to New College. That can't be used to top off Corcoran's salary, but it may help cover activities if foundation money dries up.

Is all of the turmoil worth it? DeSantis obviously thinks so, but most voters don't show much interest in "wokeism," either for it or against it. One recent poll even shows that Americans consider woke virtues a net positive. As DeSantis goes national with his crusade to vilify wokeism, voters will have to consider how much breakage they're looking for in public institutions.

Rick Newman is a senior columnist for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @rickjnewman

Click here for politics news related to business and money

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Aviation included in amended EU green classification - document

    Parts of the aviation sector could be included in an updated version of the EU's green taxonomy, according to a draft document seen by Reuters. The EU taxonomy is a complex system to classify which parts of the economy may be marketed as sustainable investments. It includes economic activities, as well as detailed environmental criteria that each economic activity must meet to earn a green label.

  • Disney CEO Wants Higher Streaming, Lower Theme-Park Prices

    After three months back as Disney CEO, Bob Iger laid out a broad vision for how the company prices its streaming and theme-park businesses.

  • Bitcoin Bounces as U.S. Adds 311K Jobs in February, Beating Expectations

    The unemployment rate fell/rose/held steady to 3.X% ....

  • JPMorgan sues former exec Jes Staley over alleged Jeffrey Epstein ties

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan breaks down JPMorgan’s suit against former executive Jes Staley over alleged connections and help for Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Oklahoma House speaker Charles McCall gives ultimatum to Senate on school funding, tax credit bills

    The speaker warned the House would not hear any education bills from the Senate if his legislation is amended.

  • Nvidia, Broadcom, Mobileye Peer Etches Buy Point With 67% Growth

    As semiconductor design peers Nvidia, Broadcom and Mobileye show strength, Monolithic Power Systems nears a breakout.

  • US judge says will order DOJ advertising case against Google to stay in Virginia

    ALEXANDRIA, Virginia (Reuters) -A U.S. federal judge said on Friday that a Justice Department lawsuit against Alphabet's Google regarding its dominance of advertising technology would remain in Virginia, rejecting Google's bid to move it to New York. "I am going to rule against you," Judge Leonie Brinkema told an attorney for Google. The government, which filed the ad tech lawsuit in January along with eight states, accused the company of abusing its dominance of the digital advertising business and argued that it should be forced to sell its ad manager suite, which brought in 12% of the company's revenue in 2021.

  • Bond Yields Plunge Most Since 2008 as Traders Rethink Fed Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Government-bond yields headed for their biggest drop since 2008 as signs of distress at a California lender spurred traders to reassess the pace of US monetary tightening and boost odds of a rate cut later this year.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB?

  • In Kentucky GOP governor race, one rival aims at the center

    On the debate stage for the first time as a statewide candidate in the Kentucky governor's race, a small-town mayor stood out for his stands on abortion and other issues that could draw in centrist voters, even as leading rivals veered to the right. Republican Alan Keck cracked a joke when asked to define “woke,” and said he tries to avoid the term that's become a culture-war rallying cry for social conservatives. It was one of several instances when Keck parted ways with a trio of his rivals during the first televised debate in the campaign for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in Kentucky.

  • Editorial: Newsom, Bonta and the righteous fight to block Huntington Beach's NIMBYism

    All cities in California have a responsibility to make room for more housing to fix the state's crippling shortage. Even this outspoken coastal town.

  • Cobb school ‘employee of the year’ charged with having alcohol in elementary school classroom

    She's accused of using a reusable plastic cup with a lid and straw to drink alcohol in classroom in front of students.

  • Tesla Supplier CATL Smashes Profit Estimate as EV Sales Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. reported annual earnings that beat estimates on stronger demand for cleaner cars, underscoring its dominance as the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesWhy Is Everyone Talking About

  • Jill Biden calls on men to support women fighting for rights

    Jill Biden on Wednesday praised a group of women from around the world, including those who have been protesting against Iran's leaders, for showing courage while fighting for their rights and called on men to “be partners” with women and support them in their cause. Paievska gave the footage to Associated Press journalists, who were the last international team in the city, on a tiny data card.

  • Bullish Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) insiders filled their treasuries with US$760k worth of stock over last year

    Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying...

  • Anxiety, fear fill West Virginia transgender-health clinic

    The tiny clinic where physicians prescribe hormones and other medications to transgender teenagers shares the same campus where West Virginia kids travel to receive treatments for rare cancer, heart surgery and other health care difficult to get anywhere else. In a rural state purported to have the highest number of transgender youths per capita and some of the nation’s worst health outcomes, West Virginia University Medicine doctors say transgender health care is just as essential as the other lifesaving services they provide. Ignoring doctors' pleas, lawmakers are preparing to vote this week on a bill that would outlaw certain health care for transgender minors, including hormone therapy and fully reversible medication that suspends the physical changes of puberty, buying patients and parents time to make future decisions about hormones.

  • BlackBerry (BB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    BlackBerry (BB) closed at $3.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day.

  • Walmart Starts Making Inroads In Amazon's Forte By Transforming Business Model; Targets Affluent Customers

    Walmart Inc’s (NYSE: WMT) online subscription service Walmart+ met success with inflation-sensitive higher-income households as the retailer prioritizes the segment in a tectonic change to its reputation as a destination for lower- and middle-income shoppers. Walmart sees e-commerce as a big selling point, Bloomberg reports. At $98 a year, Walmart+ is cheaper by $41 than Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime with similar perks, like shipping discounts and video streaming. Walmart’s subscription se

  • Silvergate Capital will liquidate after crypto collapse wipes out bank

    Silvergate said late Wednesday it would wind down operations after a run on the bank caused by crypto outflows led to mounting losses for the firm.

  • How you can put your taxes to work for you

    It's tax season, and many people are already getting their tax returns back. With that, they're looking how to spend the extra money. We take a look at how you can make your tax refund work for you.

  • Missouri Democrats block vote on transgender care ban, force MO Senate to adjourn early

    “I would like to walk away where I feel like it’s not devastating to transgender kids in Missouri who are not understood,” said state Sen. Greg Razer, who spearheaded the filibuster.