How sanctions against Russia are like 'economic missiles:' Expert

The U.S. and European Union have unleashed a slew of stringent sanctions on the Russian economy, including asset freezes and sanctions on individual persons and institutions. The first round of US sanctions targeted "nearly 80 percent of all banking assets in Russia," according to the US Department of the Treasury.

On Monday, the Biden administration cut off all US transactions with the Russian central bank, effectively prohibiting American business contact with the bank. These sanctions and others have clearly had an effect on the Russian economy. The Russian ruble slumped to new record lows against the dollar on Thursday, and JPMorgan predicts a 35% contraction of Russia's economy in the second quarter.

But what exactly do sanctions do, and are they effective as a method of political retaliation?

'Without deploying boots on the ground'

"Economic sanctions" is an umbrella term used to describe a wide variety of restrictions placed on a country, institution, or person that is intended to interfere with that entity’s normal trade or financial relations. Generally, economic sanctions are considered penalties, so non-punitive financial restrictions like general export controls are not considered sanctions.

"Sanctions are essentially economic missiles, so they form a tool of the foreign policy regime where you can inflict harm on a target to force a change in behavior without deploying boots on the ground," Daniel Tannebaum, Global Lead of Sanctions at Oliver Wyman, told Yahoo Finance. "In its current form, I think it is an effective, or marginally effective, supplement for actually deploying physical resources."

There are a variety of ways through which a country may issue economic sanctions. They can target a specific bank or institution, freeze assets within the issuing country’s borders, and prevent domestic businesses from engaging in trade with the targeted entity.

Sanctions emerged as a significant part of the U.S. counterterrorism policy after 9/11, though countries had been employing economic penalties as penalties for political offenses for at least 100 years.

Story continues

A soldier holds a Javelin missile system during a military exercise in the training centre of Ukrainian Ground Forces near Rivne, Ukraine May 26, 2021. Picture taken May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

In a 21st century world characterized by globalization, sanctions have been a favorite tool of world powers like the United States, the EU, Russia, as well as the United Nations. Sanctions can severely inhibit a country’s economy and can squeeze the life out of sectors reliant on foreign trade.

Various sanctions were imposed on Iran by the Reagan administration in the late 1980s; subsequently, the United States has kept a comprehensive set of sanctions on the Middle Eastern regime due to its support of terrorism and its uranium enrichment program (though these sanctions have recently ceased to be enforced).

Sanctions are most effective when objectives are targeted and clearly laid out, Tannebaum said. Perpetual, comprehensive sanctions can lose effectiveness when drawn out over long periods of time,

The G7, an informal forum of some of the world's biggest economies, placed sanctions on Russia in response to the annexation of Crimea back in 2014. However, "we have not seen change in behavior resulting in the return of Crimea to Ukraine," since these sanctions were enacted, Tannebaum noted.

In other cases, he added, sanctions have been more effective. Long-term sanctions on Iran squeezed the economy tight so as to force the Iranian leadership to come to the negotiation table in what eventually ended as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2015.

What effect will sanctions have on Russia?

In the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine, the US and EU have targeted both Russian state institutions as well as private banks. Some of these sanctions are immediate, whereas others will take time to become effective.

Whether or not recent economic sanctions against Russia will prove to be effective depends on what goals countries set, Tannebaum said.

"The issue of sanctions in general is you always need to be clear on what is the underlying objective of the sanctions package," he said. "Sanctions are really supposed to be temporal, they're supposed to force a change in behavior they're not supposed to live on in perpetuity."

A child sits at the crossing as refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine cross the border in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Lukasz Glowala

Among the more devastating sanctions was the removal of Russia from The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), a global financial messaging system which facilitates the movement of billions of dollars throughout thousands of financial institutions across the world.

Russia’s stock market closed Monday (and remained closed Tuesday), but Russian ETFs traded in the US continued to fall this week. Shares of the VanEck Russia ETF declined 14.5% on Tuesday, down over 70% from the fund’s October high.

What is clear, from a historical perspective, is that the latest rounds of sanctions aimed at Russia are distinctive in both scope and impact.

"There has never been such a comprehensive set of sanctions deployed in such a multilateral forum against an economy like Russians," Tannebaum said. "So this really is a unique situation where the playbook is still somewhat being written, although the US and its allies, you can tell were very clear about gaming various scenarios."

Members of the Territorial Defence Forces guard a checkpoint, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, at the Independence Square in central Kyiv, Ukraine March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

It is unlikely that sanctions alone will result in a withdrawal of troops from Ukraine, he explained. These sanctions are designed more to isolate Russia from the world economy and place internal pressure on the domestic economy.

"This is going to impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time," President Biden said in an announcement last week. "We have purposely designed these sanctions to maximize a long-term impact on Russia, and to minimize impact on the United States and our allies."

Still, fallout from economic sanctions will not be limited to Russia, but will affect the entire international community. Restrictions on trade with Russia will mean higher prices for commodities of which Russia is a major producer.

“In the shorter run, disruptions to the energy and commodity supply will weigh on growth and push up inflation for longer,” ING Global Head of Macro Carsten Brzeski wrote in a recent report on the economic landscape following the Ukraine invasion. “Particularly in Europe, the risks of stagflation have increased. For the European Central Bank, but also for other central banks, this new situation is likely to slow down or delay policy normalization.”

Thomas Hum is a writer at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @thomashumTV

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn