How Sen. Mazie Hirono became Trump’s toughest Democratic critic

WASHINGTON — “This administration is so horrible that I think it’s important to speak out and fight back,” Sen. Mazie Hirono says, summing up how this seemingly placid 71-year-old Hawaiian has become a top nemesis of the Republican Party. During an hour-long conversation with Yahoo News in her Capitol Hill office—its walls painted a calming green and decorated with pottery and book-themed New Yorker covers—”horrible” was about the nicest word Hirono could muster for the current occupant in the White House.

Asked what, in particular, is horrible about the Trump administration, Hirono laughs. Only it is not a happy sound.

“Where do I start?” she says. “Let me count the ways.”

Unapologetic disdain for the president has made Hirono a hero to the left and, predictably enough, a villain to the right. Trump calls her a “crazy female senator.” The former chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is hardly more generous in his assessment: “Mazie Hirono is an embarrassment” was a recent tweet from Josh Holmes, which was “liked” more than 400 times. And some months ago, an apparently concerned citizen started a petition to remove Hirono from the U.S. Senate because she was a “disgrace to the people of Hawaii.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP) More

That effort fell well short, and Hirono remains the junior senator from the Aloha State. As for the enmity she attracts from the right, it only confirms her status as one of Trump’s toughest critics on Capitol Hill, one who has largely forsaken shows of civility and bipartisanship in order to speak plainly about what dismays her.

Anger at Trump is not in short supply on the left; Hirono’s disdain, however, has found an audience like that of few others in Washington. “Senator Mazie Hirono is a true hero,” reads a Facebook post from Teen Vogue, a hub of anti-Trump resistance. Hirono’s newfound popularity may have to do with the fact that her anger feels neither calculated nor contrived. Apparently the only Democrat in Washington not running for president — but one who won reelection last year with 71 percent of the electorate — Hirono doesn’t have to curry favor with the base, or the middle, or anyone else.

“I’m not looking for all this attention,” she says, and something almost apologetic enters her voice. “But definitely, this administration has given a lot of opportunities to be so much more vocal.”

Though she has been in Washington since 2007 and was a fixture of Hawaii politics for many years before that, Hirono’s first 10 years on Capitol Hill — the first six of them in the House of Representatives — were decidedly quiet. The newspapers did not write about her. The cable news shows ignored her.

And then Trump came along.

Her first real chance to strike back at the new president came in July of 2017, as the Republicans appeared to be on the cusp of repealing President Obama’s signature achievement, the Affordable Care Act. Just two months before, Hirono had received a diagnosis of advanced renal cancer. Republican colleagues had showered her with good wishes. Now they were about to take health care away from millions of Americans who might otherwise be unable to afford treatment for ailments of their own.

On July 27, the Senate was debating a replace-and-repeal option known as “skinny repeal.” Hirono was going through treatment at the time, which would include the removal of a rib. “I was not slated to speak that night,” she remembered. But she was impelled to do so all the same. “Is there something I can say about how important health care is to all of us?" she remembers thinking.