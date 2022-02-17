How the Canadian trucker blockade is straining the auto industry: Expert

Thomas Hum
·Writer
·3 min read

After six days, truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates have ended a blockade at the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing. Although the blockade at Ambassador Bridge may be over, Bernard Swiecki, research director at the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), believes that it may have significant implications for supply chains and the auto industry.

“Normally, when you have a supply chain disruption like this was, essentially, you can get a lot of it back by building vehicles on overtime, picking up some of those production volumes, and recouping what you lost,” Swiecki told Yahoo Finance Live. “However, that's much harder to do when you're also dealing with the semiconductor shortage and all those other issues. So for me, it kind of gets you twice.”

Swiecki joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the convoy protests are disrupting the auto industry. CAR is a nonprofit think tank which conducts research on significant issues pertaining to the global automotive industry and its future.

The blockade at Ambassador Bridge—which links Detroit, Mich., with Windsor, Ont. —was part of the larger trucker-led movement opposing vaccine mandates seen in Canada. And as members of the “Freedom Convoy” which converged on Ottawa Jan. 28 continue to occupy the city’s streets, with local and federal Canadian authorities still scrambling to remove the protestors, questions remain as to how the unrest will affect cross-border industry and commerce.

According to Swiecki, the more vulnerable suppliers in the auto industry, rather than automakers themselves, bore the brunt of the disruptions caused by the protests.

Vehicles continue to clog downtown streets as truckers and supporters continue to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Vehicles continue to clog downtown streets as truckers and supporters continue to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable

“As a result of the pandemic and the semiconductor shortages, automakers have focused on producing expensive vehicles [with] high transaction values, and so some of them have had record financial results over the last couple of years,” he said. “And that hasn't been true for suppliers because their business is dependent on volume. So the fact that the industry is making more expensive vehicles hasn't really benefited them the way that it has the automakers.”

When all is said and done, the Ambassador Bridge closure will have halted billions in trade between the U.S. and Canada. Around 40% of goods that cross the bridge includes automotive parts and equipment as well as machinery and electrical equipment, which will have serious ramifications for an American auto industry already contending with a global supply crunch.

Automakers see plant closures

Ford (F) and GM (GM) have seen several manufacturing sites affected by the blockade, with the legacy automakers announcing shift cancellations or the temporary closing of entire plants. Other car companies which took a hit to its operations included Stellantis (STLA) and Toyota (TM). Closures were reported by automakers for assembly plants located on both sides of the border.

Swiecki noted that closures began near the border and proceeded to spread further into the U.S. and Canada due to logistical constraints.

“And I expect that the reopenings of these plants are going to follow a very similar pattern, where the plants that are closest to the border can be resupplied the soonest when the border is open,” he said. “But it'll take a longer time for the transportation system to deliver the components to the more outlying plants.”

Ihsaan Fanusie is a writer at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @IFanusie.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ottawa’s police chief resigns amid ongoing trucker protests in Canada

    Ottawa’s police chief resigned Tuesday amid criticism of his inaction against the trucker protests that have paralyzed Canada's capital for over two weeks, while demonstrators elsewhere across the country abandoned their blockade at a U.S. border crossing.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger: Critics of the ultra-rich 'motivated by envy'

    Billionaire investor Charlie Munger on Wednesday acknowledged worldwide "tension" over wealth inequality but said critics of the ultra-rich are "motivated by envy."

  • Winter Olympics live updates: US women play for hockey gold; Shiffrin's last shot at 2022 medal

    The U.S. women's hockey team plays Canada for gold, Mikaela Shiffrin skis the combined and Eileen Gu hits the halfpipe at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Ford Takes Top Tesla Talent

    Elon Musk does not have a reputation as being easy to work for. Leaving the electric vehicle (EV) leader also makes sense for top talent, because every major auto player wants to compete in this space. Now, it has happened again with a major player leaving Musk behind.

  • Ford picks a lead contractor for its Kentucky battery plant project — but it's looking for more

    Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has picked a contractor to lead the construction of twin electric vehicle battery production plants in Kentucky. Barton Malow, a Southfield, Michigan-based contractor with automotive industry expertise, will lead the project, according to Greg Christensen, electrical vehicle footprint director at Ford. It has also tapped Gray Construction, out of Lexington, Kentucky, as a partner on the project and it's looking for more local contractors as the project moves forward.

  • Fastly Stock Is Sliding After the Company's Earnings

    Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) tumbled sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the tech company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Going into the period, Fastly management guided for revenue to grow just 8% to 12% year over year -- down from 23% growth in Q3. Fortunately, fourth-quarter growth was better than expected, with Fastly's top line rising 13% year over year to $97.7 million, beating analysts' average forecast for revenue of $92.5 million.

  • Why Masimo Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) were tanking 35.2% as of 12:37 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the medical technology company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Tuesday. Masimo's results were actually pretty good.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Nvidia Beats Fourth-Quarter Targets On Strong Data-Center Chip Sales

    Graphics-chip maker Nvidia late Wednesday beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal fourth quarter thanks to strong data-center processor sales.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock was up an astounding 30% this afternoon, thanks to better-than-expected results in the company's fourth quarter. Upstart's share price surge today shows that lots of investors are bullish on the company right now, but are they right to be so optimistic? First of all, Upstart's revenue increase was phenomenal.

  • Ukraine stand-off keeps euro pinned

    The euro was weighed down on Thursday after a U.S. official said Russia was increasing troop numbers near its border with Ukraine rather than withdrawing, offsetting a boost it had caught overnight from a modest retreat in U.S. rate hike expectations. The standoff on Europe's eastern edge is one of the deepest crises in East-West relations for decades, and markets - and the euro - had rallied in relief at earlier Russian statements about a military pullback. The euro was pinned around $1.1379 early in the Asia session.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures flat as investors weigh Fed minutes, Russia-Ukraine tensions

    U.S. stock futures were little changed in extended trading Wednesday following a turbulent earlier session that saw Wall Street’s main indexes claw back from daytime lows after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes came in clear of any mention the central bank would authorize a 50 basis point rate hike in March.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Canada truck protesters call to defy order

    Representatives for a group of truckers blockading Canada's capital over COVID-19 restrictions are calling on protesters to defy government orders to vacate the area. (Feb. 16)

  • Truckers end U.S. border blockade, siege in Ottawa proceeds

    Ottawa police trying to break the nearly three-week siege of the capital by truckers protesting Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions began warning Wednesday drivers to leave immediately or risk arrest.

  • Nvidia stock declines ahead of reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details revenue estimates ahead of Nvidia's earnings reports and the chip maker's latest partnership with Jaguar Land Rover in developing smart driving technology.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • UC researchers omit key evidence in study on massive tree cutting in Sierra forests

    Commentary: Study authors have conflicts of interest that affect their judgment.

  • Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $167.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.29% move from the prior day.