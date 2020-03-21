How the coronavirus has disrupted education for one California family — my own

ALBANY, Calif. — As a reporter and editor at Yahoo News who has written often about the impact the growing coronavirus outbreak is having on American life, my assignment to investigate how education was being impacted took me to a not-so-exotic location — my own kitchen table.

My immediate family consists of a university professor, a college senior and a high school junior, all of whom have had their normal routines upended by a virus that, as of Friday afternoon, has infected at least 24,000 people in the United States, killed more than 231, and closed schools in California and in most other states.

To be sure, given that none of us four have fallen ill or yet lost our jobs because of the coronavirus, we’re among the fortunate. Even so, the disruption to our lives is significant, a microcosm of what many other families, in particular those that include students, are going through.

“Right now, we’re all just in patch and mend mode,” my wife, Jennifer Fisher, an adjunct professor of philosophy at the University of San Francisco, said as she sipped tea.

Like many colleges around the country, USF canceled in-person instruction a week ago, as the scale of the outbreak was coming into view, and cleared out dormitories to prevent the further spread of the virus. But the university had prepared for such a disruption more than two years ago, after the disastrous Camp Fire covered the Bay Area in dangerous smoke, putting in place infrastructure for online learning. Last week, USF kicked those plans into gear, holding more training sessions on how to use Zoom to conduct on-line instruction, and on Tuesday Fisher gave it a test run.

“It was a little strange. In some ways it was easier than I thought it would be,” Fisher, 52, said. “The way that my university has set it up, the Zoom interface is really easy to use, and I’m happy to see that I can still have discussions, but it’s going to take some getting used to.”

Among the things she has to adjust to are the absence of feedback from facial cues and sound that she ordinarily relies on to know if her students are following her lecture or getting her jokes. And she has to adapt to the limited mobility that lecturing to a webcam entails.

A message board outside of Brookside Elementary school is covered over with signs announcing the school is closed on March 17, 2020 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) More

“I pace when I lecture, and sitting still in front of a camera is really hard,” Fisher said.

While most of the students in her ethics classes are continuing to follow her on Zoom, some have not reappeared, including foreign students who returned to China, where the social media platform is banned. For them, the two months of the semester studying at USF before classes were canceled may have been lost, as it and other colleges grapple with questions of whether to refund tuition and help students complete courses already started.

For my daughter Mira, 16, whose high school suspended classes last Monday, the new normal means lots of self-motivated learning.

“The only class I really have online is graphic design, but I have school work I’m assigned to do and outside learning for biology, math, band, English and history,” Mira said.

Albany High School, which is located in the East Bay next to the town of Berkeley and has 1,100 students, has offered Google Chromebooks to those at the school who don’t own computers, and provided a link that can be used to obtain free WiFi for the rest of the semester.

The high school’s plan is to be able to pack enough learning into the rest of the year so that class promotions go off on schedule.

“The school and the state did an agreement that we’re getting credit for our classes and we don’t have to make them up with extra weeks in the summer,” Mira said.

With college application deadlines just months away, questions remain about how students like my daughter will be impacted by the College Board’s cancellation of dates for the SAT exams.