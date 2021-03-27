‘Some risks of the ship breaking’: How the Suez Canal blockage could move from meme to ‘serious obstruction’

Javier E. David
The mammoth cargo ship marooned in a busy maritime thoroughfare has spawned lots of viral memes, but has the potential to inflict damage on a global economy that’s still recovering from the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The improbable crisis in the Suez Canal — a major chokepoint for consumer goods and natural gas shipments — involves the 430-yard long Ever Given, and is now entering its fourth day. The Japanese firm that owns the ship is working frantically with Egyptian authorities to rectify a problem that’s put upward pressure on global shipping rates and energy prices.

Thus far, the problem appears isolated in nature, with the current base case being a transitory boost to consumer and commodity prices. And in the meantime, the situation has become grist for the gallows humor of social media users.

Yet the situation could become more perilous than it appears the longer the disruption persists. On Friday, German insurance giant Allianz estimated the blockage could cost global trade at least $6 billion per week, a price tag that could spiral higher if it drags on for days, if not weeks.

For months, the resurgence in global demand has already put a strain on worldwide container shipments, Mark Szakonyi, executive editor of IHS Markit's Journal of Commerce, told Yahoo Finance in an interview on Friday. "The amount of imports going into Western countries from Asia is staggering," he said.

"So this is really kind of the last thing that's needed" for supply chains, but he warned that European companies would likely bear the brunt of a Suez Canal slowdown.

"That's not to say that there's not some North American cargo coming through the Suez Canal...but this is mostly a European play," Szakonyi added.

A prolonged closure “is a serious obstruction to global trade,” Ayham Kamel, Eurasia Group’s practice head for the Middle East & North Africa. He pointed out the Suez Canal does brisk business, with nearly 12% of global trade traversing the waterway, and 30% of all daily container volumes.

“The direct effect from shipping delays is likely to be focused on a limited number of goods. This would only prove more material if the incident takes weeks to resolve,” Kamel added. “Moreover, there is also a risk that markets could be pricing in risk premia on uncertainty, which could be felt more widely beyond the immediate goods affected.”

‘Risks of the ship breaking’

Stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world&#39;s largest container ships, is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Thousands of vessels like the Ever Given transport around 60% of seaborne trade, representing more than $4 trillion worth of goods per year, according to data from the World Shipping Council (WSC).

To be certain, some of those liners could find alternative routes. However, the Suez is considered strategically important because its geographical location opens up the shortest sea route between Asia, the Mideast, Europe and the U.S. The WSC estimates that the Suez cuts travel time by as much as 43% — meaning alternate shipping routes could take days or weeks longer for cargo vessels to navigate.

“The alternative route passing around the southern cape of Africa is considerably longer and more expensive; for example the canal cuts the journey distance between the Gulf and UK by around half, and from elsewhere in Asia by even more,” Eurasia’s Kamel wrote this week.

Current options to dislodge the Ever Given include removing some of its cargo to make it less heavy, or using tugboats to move the gigantic vessel. However, it’s unclear whether those efforts will be successful.

“While we believe and hope the situation will get resolved shortly, there are some risks of the ship breaking," JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic wrote in a note to clients on Thursday.

"In this scenario, the canal would be blocked for an extended period of time, which could result in significant disruptions to global trade" — including soaring shipping rates and commodities prices, which may nudge up global inflation, he said.

In the meantime, the global recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak threatens to amplify the impact of supply chain disruptions.

While analysts at Capital Economics wrote this week that the temporary jump in producer costs is impacting demand, they warned that the Ever Given’s grounding “could hardly have come at a worse time,” given that freight rates on Asia and Mediterranean routes have tripled since mid-November amid rebounding demand for traded goods.

Eurasia points out that air cargo is less of an alternative given the deep cuts to international flights because of COVID-19, as well as the resulting changes in global trade patterns that have made it tougher for ports to process shipments.

“An opening of the canal by early next week would be especially benign. A few days disruption involves some marginal cost to energy shipments but is on balance not that material,” Kamel wrote.

“However, closure of the canal for a few weeks would create additional shipping costs that would be reflected in” higher crude oil prices, he added — which are already projected to go higher because of rebounding global demand.

Javier David is an editor for Yahoo Finance. Follow Javier on Twitter: @TeflonGeek

  • Suez Canal blockage could cost $6 billion to $10 billion in lost trade - Allianz

    The container ship blocking the Suez Canal could cost global trade $6 billion to $10 billion a week, a study by German insurer Allianz showed on Friday. "The problem is that the Suez Canal blockage is the straw that breaks global trade's back," the study's authors wrote. The length of delivery times in the United States was twice as bad, the study said, as inventories are depleted on expectations that President Joe Biden's massive stimulus package will boost demand.

  • Suez Canal: Ship causing logjam 'could soon be refloated' vessel's owner says as US offers help

    The Japanese owners of the vessel blocking the Suez Canal said that an attempt will be made to refloat the vessel by taking advantage of tidal movements, which could see the ship dislodged as soon as Saturday.

  • Egyptian official says Suez Canal to reopen within a few days

    After a warning that it could take "weeks" to clear the vital cargo lane, an advisor to Egypt's president says it will be reopened within 3 days.

  • Suspension of Suez Canal traffic deepens global container crunch

    The suspension of traffic through the Suez Canal has deepened problems for shipping lines that were already facing disruption and delays in supplying retail goods to consumers, shipping sources said. Container shipping companies, carrying products ranging from mobile phones and designer goods to bananas, have been struggling for months with disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a surge in demand for retail goods that led to wider logistical bottlenecks around the world. In the latest challenge, more than 30 container ships are unable to sail after the 400-metre (430-yard) Ever Given boxship ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking transit, the sources said.

  • U.S. Navy offers to help clear cargo ship from Suez Canal

    The blockage is believed to be costing the global economy about $400 million per hour.

  • Plan made to refloat ship blocking Suez Canal using tide

    The company that owns the giant container ship stuck sideways across the Suez Canal said an attempt will be made to refloat the vessel by taking advantage of tidal movements later Saturday. The Ever Given, owned by Japanese firm Shoei Kisen KK, got wedged Tuesday in a single-lane stretch of the canal, about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez. At a news conference Friday night at company headquarters in Imabari, western Japan, Shoei Kisen President Yukito Higaki said 10 tugboats were deployed and workers were dredging the banks and sea floor near the vessel’s bow to try to get it afloat again as the high tide starts to go out.

