How to help Ukraine: Here are the charities you can donate to

Ella Vincent
·4 min read

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has created a humanitarian crisis with hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing their homes.

More than 160,000 people reportedly have been displaced within Ukraine since February 24 when the invasion started and over 520,000 have crossed into neighboring Moldova, Poland, and other European nations. The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations warned that up to five million Ukrainians could be displaced.

Many around the world are looking for ways to help. Here are some organizations that you can donate to assist Ukrainians in need.

Médecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders is sending teams to Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia to set up emergency response sites. It already in place in Russia and Belarus.

In Mariupol, Ukraine, the organization is distributing medical kits for injured people and is providing telemedicine training for trauma care for 30 surgeons from eastern Ukraine.

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 01: A women waits beside a Ukrainian flag after refugees from the Ukraine arrive at the main train station on March 1, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Governments around the world are still struggling to evacuate their citizens caught between Russia&#39;s armed invasion and the mounting humanitarian crisis as Ukrainians flee to neighbouring countries. Russia&#39;s large-scale invasion of Ukraine started on February 24, 2022, and although the capital was quieter overnight, Russian forces continued to mass outside the city. Ukrainian forces waged battle to hold other major cities. (Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images)
A women waits beside a Ukrainian flag after refugees from the Ukraine arrive at the main train station on March 1, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Governments around the world are still struggling to evacuate their citizens caught between Russia's armed invasion and the mounting humanitarian crisis as Ukrainians flee to neighbouring countries. (Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images)

UNICEF

UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) helps children through the United Nations. The organization is working in eastern Ukraine with municipalities to provide emergency programs for affected children and families, including:

  • Setting up health, hygiene, and emergency education supplies;

  • Delivering safe water by truck to affected areas;

  • Supporting teams providing psychosocial care to children, responding to cases of violence and abuse, and assisting children separated from family.

The International Committee of the Red Cross

The International Committee of the Red Cross is delivering clean water to Ukrainian citizens. The Red Cross is also helping to rebuild infrastructure in the nation’s areas that’s been destroyed during the Russian invasion.

Project C.U.R.E.

Project C.U.R.E. delivers medical equipment to people in developing countries. The organization is currently working to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian hospitals. It plans to send a cargo shipment to Ukraine via Poland on Friday, March 4, according to its website. The organization is also planning a second shipment.

World Food Kitchen

Chef Jose Andres and his non-profit World Food Kitchen is setting up operations in the region to serve hot meals to Ukrainians fleeing the invasion. The organization has multiple locations serving food in border crossings in Poland. It's also supporting local restaurants offering meals in Odessa and Lviv in Ukraine. Teams are arriving to Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, and Hungary to offer support.

Razom for Ukraine

Founded in 2014 after Russia invaded Crimea, Razom for Ukraine — Razom means “ together” in Ukrainian— is purchasing medical supplies to support Ukraine. Donated funds will go to buying items as tourniquets bandages, combat gauzes, sterile pads, and satellite phones.

The organization is collaborating with U.S. nonprofits that provide medical supplies to countries in crisis as well as Nova Ukraine, United Help Ukraine, Revived Soldiers Ukraine, Sunflower for Peace, and Euromaidan-Warszava.

Ukrainian women who were fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine hold their children as they arrive at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Ukrainian women who were fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine hold their children as they arrive at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

United Help Ukraine

United Help Ukraine raises funds to provide food and medical supplies and humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees. The organization also works to raise awareness about the Ukraine crisis.

Save the Children

Save the Children is a charitable organization dedicated to helping children in crisis. In Romania, it is working with migrants and asylum seekers in five reception centers. In four refugee camps in northeastern Romania, the organization's teams are planning to distribute essential items and set up spaces where children can safely play, learn and cope with grief and loss. The organization is also assessing needs in Poland and Lithuania.

International Rescue Committee

The International Rescue Committee provides health and education services to refugees and is in Poland preparing for the influx of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. It is working with the government and local nonprofits to address the crisis and scale up its support as needed.

Ella Vincent is the personal finance reporter for Yahoo Money. Follow her on Twitter at @bookgirlchicago.

