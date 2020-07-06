How to keep track of your finances as a student

Things aren’t normal at the moment, and it’s not clear if we’ll ever see “normal” as we knew it again. But we have to assume, for now, that people will be going back to school and college (even if remotely), and that they’ll need ways to keep a lock on their money.

For some folks, college is when they’ll be taking those first steps towards financial independence. It can be stressful but being “good with money” isn’t just for other people, and it doesn’t take a lot to learn how to do it. If you can follow a couple of basic rules then you’ll be much more resilient when bad things happen, and better prepared to handle surprises.

Golden rules

First, and possibly the simplest: Your income needs to add up to more than your spending. If it doesn’t, you’re spending money you don’t have.

Second: Following on from the first, you shouldn’t be getting into unnecessary debt. Credit cards offer the temptation of a spending spree, with the pain of payment deferred for months (or even years), but don’t fall into that trap. That new item of clothing may seem great now, but it won’t be nearly as enticing when you’re paying 20 percent interest on it long after you donated it to Goodwill.

True story: In my first year of college, I knew two people who got suckered in by those too-good-to-be-true credit card deals. The repayment terms were generous and the interest rates low, and the temptation was too tough to resist and one of them racked up a debt of nearly $37,000 in a year. Both had to quit school and get jobs because their parents couldn’t, or wouldn’t, bail them out. Just say no, folks.

Third: It’s always smart to set yourself a budget and, again, with the exception of a serious emergency, never break it. Maybe you have the hookup to get cheap Coachella tickets, or maybe you could really use one more Seamless takeout order. But with any purchase, channel your inner Marie Kondo and ask if you really need this thing in your life and if there are cheaper alternatives.

Budgeting 101

That said, setting a budget can be hard. It asks you to be mindful of your regular spending and face your own behavior. But the end result is that you’ll be able to understand where your cash goes and if you’re making the best use of it. Use your budget as a way of learning where your weak spots are so you can set rules to combat them in the future.

An easy first tactic is to work out how much cash you expect to have on hand for the year and what your fixed costs are. If you don’t know what a fixed cost is, ask yourself what bills you need to pay to avoid getting your heating shut off or getting kicked out of your dorm. Break it down either on a weekly or monthly basis, depending on how much detail you need.

Then make a list of costs that, while not fixed, you need to pay on a regular basis, like food and drink, transportation and study supplies. Plan how much you’d expect to spend in a good week or month and turn it into a fixed target, giving you a clear set of rules.

If you’re struggling with this, remember that your spending must be less than your income so it’s time to make some tough decisions. If you can’t afford to ride the subway to school, you’ll need to look at cheaper alternatives or cutting back in another area. And don’t forget that you should account for emergencies, regular savings and, if you’re flush, maybe a small investment or two.

There’s a cottage industry of media pundits talking about how “darn kids” are wasting their money on avocado toast and lattes. It’s world-class bull, because the dollars spent on drinking a $3 latte every day may be the only fun you have. You should include room in your budget for fun, or else what’s the point of living? Set a (small) figure that you can afford, spend it on something pleasurable and ignore the people who expect you to toil in abject misery your whole life.

Google Sheets

back to school More