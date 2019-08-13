Studies Show You Can Trick Your Brain Into Liking Vegetables

My 67-year-old father likes only three vegetables: raw carrots, a pile of iceberg lettuce and corn on the cob slathered with butter.

While he recognizes that vegetables are packed with nutrients and was regularly exposed to them as a child, he doesn’t wish that he liked more of them. His distaste seems more related to texture than taste, since he thinks they “don’t taste like anything,” he told me recently.

Like my dad, about 90% of American adults don’t eat the recommended 2 to 3 cups of vegetables a day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Depending on age, children should have 1 to 3 cups of vegetables a day, but most are not getting enough.

With so many people lacking vegetables in their diets, we asked experts whether people can train themselves to like them ― or at least to eat more of them ― and how they can teach their kids to love vegetables.

To many, fresh vegetables aren’t affordable or sustainable

Cynthia Stadd, a holistic nutrition professional in Boulder, Colorado, who specializes in food relationships and eating psychology, attributes the absence of vegetables in so many diets to the accessibility of the produce and busy schedules preventing people from eating healthier.

“What I hear most people say is, ‘I know I should be eating more vegetables. I’m totally open to it. I want to. I just don’t know how to get them in. I don’t have time to buy them. I don’t have time to prep them. I don’t have time to cook them,’” Stadd told HuffPost.

Many Americans, especially in low-income areas, lack access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Jill Patterson, a Connecticut-based registered dietitian nutritionist and consultant specializing in school nutrition and employee wellness programs, said many of her clients tell her they don’t keep fresh vegetables on hand because they spoil too quickly.

She said one solution is canned or frozen vegetables, the latter of which are just as nutrient-rich as fresh and have a longer shelf life.

Vegetable avoidance can also be genetic or psychological

Genetics could predetermine a dislike for vegetables, Patterson told HuffPost. People with supertaster genes, estimated to be about 25% of the population, have more taste buds and experience stronger taste sensations, especially related to bitterness. Supertasters tend to be picky eaters and averse to many vegetables, like spinach, broccoli and Brussels sprouts.

Supertasters have stronger taste buds than the average person. And more of them, too. (Photo: YouraPechkin via Getty Images) More

Psychological factors also influence food likes and dislikes, Stadd said. For example, if someone was forced to eat broccoli as a child, they may have a negative or traumatic association with the food and not eat it as an adult.

Even though the reactions are subconscious, foods can trigger negative feelings, she said.

Your brain can adapt to eating more vegetables

You may not like all vegetables, but you can train yourself to eat more, Patterson said. It just takes a willingness to make lifestyle changes and adopt new habits.

Thinking positively about incorporating more vegetables into a diet can help trick the brain into being willing to eat more, Stadd said.

Research shows more people ate vegetables when they were labeled with more exciting, indulgent descriptions that didn’t mention health. In the study, when green beans were described as “sweet sizzlin’ green beans and crispy shallots,” 25% more subjects chose to eat them.