How to vote in 4 states with Oct. 23-24 registration deadlines

There are a variety of ways to vote. Below are all the details you’ll need to do so in four states with deadlines coming up Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24.

Remember, the deadlines for turning in mail ballots don’t preclude you from turning in your ballot as soon as you receive it. And with the problems with U.S. mail, and the huge number of mail ballots expected this year, the earlier you turn it in, the better. (Legal references were provided by the Voting Rights Lab.)

Oct. 23 states

ARIZONA

"A voter may return the ballot by mail, drop it off at any polling place in the county, or bring it to the officer in charge of the election in the voter's jurisdiction.”- Ariz. Rev. Stat. § 16-548(A)

Deadline to register to vote has been extended to October 23. Register here: https://servicearizona.com/VoterRegistration/selectLanguage

Arizona is mailing mail/absentee ballot applications to all registered voters. You can apply for one by Oct. 23 here: https://my.arizona.vote/Early/ApplicationLogin.aspx. Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

Contact local officials for drop box locations: https://azsos.gov/county-election-info

Early voting is Oct. 7 to Oct. 30 in some counties. County elections officials office locations are here: https://azsos.gov/county-election-info

ID requirements for in person voting are here: https://azsos.gov/elections/voting-electionWho can handle a mail ballot? “A family member, household member or caregiver may return an absentee ballot on behalf of a voter.” - NCSL

Track your mail ballot here: https://my.arizona.vote/AbsenteeTracker.aspx

UTAH

"Voters may mail in the completed ballot or return the ballot in person to an Election Day voting center or a designated ballot drop box.” - Utah Code § 20A-3a-204 (as enacted by 2020 Utah HB 36; effective date May 12, 2020)

Deadline to register to vote is Oct. 23. Register here: https://secure.utah.gov/voterreg/index.html. You can also register in person through Election Day on Nov. 3.

Utah mails a ballot to all voters. Contact your county clerk if you do not receive one. County clerk locations are here: https://voteinfo.utah.gov/county-clerk-contact-information/. Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 2.

Contact local officials for drop box locations: https://voteinfo.utah.gov/county-clerk-contact-information/

Early voting is Oct. 20 to 23 and Oct. 26 to Oct. 30 by law. Some counties will also offer it on Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2. County clerk locations are here: https://voteinfo.utah.gov/county-clerk-contact-information/

ID requirements for in person voting are here: https://voteinfo.utah.gov/voter-id-requirements/

Who can handle a mail ballot? “Not specified.” - NCSL

Track your mail ballot here: https://votesearch.utah.gov/voter-search/search/search-by-voter/track-mail-ballot

Oct. 24 states

Story continues

IOWA

"Voters may return an absentee ballot by mail or in person to the commissioner's office. The commissioner will also send teams to licensed health care facilities to collect ballots for confined voters.” - Iowa Code § 53.17; Iowa Code § 53.9; Iowa Code § 53.22

Deadline to register to vote is Oct. 24 online or by mail. Register here: https://mymvd.iowadot.gov/Account/Login?ReturnUrl=%2fVoterRegistration You can also register in person through Election Day, Nov. 3.

Iowa is sending mail/absentee applications to all active voters, and some counties are sending them to inactive voters as well. You can apply for a mail/absentee ballot here by October 24: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2 but you can drop it off in person as late as Nov. 3.

Contact local officials for drop box locations: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/auditors/auditorslist.html

You can vote early at county auditor offices 29 days before the Nov. 3 election and until the day before the election. County auditors locations are here: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/auditors/auditor.asp?CountyID=00

ID requirements for in person voting are here: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/forms/idposter.pdf

Who can handle a mail ballot? “A voter may designate a person to deliver a completed absentee ballot.” - NCSL

Track your mail ballot here: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search

MASSACHUSETTS

"A voter or family members can return ballots in person to their town clerk or by mail.” - Mass. Gen. Laws ch. 54, § 91B; Mass. Gen. Laws ch. 54, § 92