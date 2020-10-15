    Advertisement

    How to vote in 9 states with Oct. 16-19 registration deadlines

    Yahoo News Staff

    There are a variety of ways to vote. Below are all the details you’ll need to do so in nine states with deadlines coming up Friday, Oct. 16, Sunday, Oct. 18, and Monday, Oct. 19.

    Remember, the deadlines for turning in mail ballots don’t preclude you from turning in your ballot as soon as you receive it. And with the problems with U.S. mail, and the huge number of mail ballots expected this year, the earlier you turn it in, the better. (Legal references were provided by the Voting Rights Lab.)

    Oct. 16 state

    NEBRASKA

    "The voter may return a completed ballot by mail. The voter may, either personally or through a third party, return the ballot to the office of the county clerk or election commissioner. Election officials may train registered voters to act on official's behalf in administering early voting ballots to residents of nursing homes or hospitals that have requested ballots.” - Neb. Rev. Stat. § 32-943; Neb. Rev. Stat. § 32-944; Neb. Rev. Stat. § 32-947(3)

    Oct. 18 state

    ILLINOIS

    "Ballots may be returned by mail, in person by the voter or a person authorized by the voter, or by a licensed delivery service.” - 10 Ill. Comp. Stat. § 5/19-6

    Oct. 19 states

    ALABAMA

    Ballots can be returned by mail or in-person by the voter. - Ala. Code § 17-11-18(a)

    CALIFORNIA 

    "Ballots may be hand delivered to the elections official who issued it, or to a polling place on Election Day or to mail ballot drop off location, if any exist. Any polling place or drop off location works; the voter need not return the ballot within the voter's county. In a mail ballot election, the ballots may be returned to vote centers, drop off locations, or by mail to the clerk's office.” - Cal. Elec. Code § 3017(a); Cal. Elec. Code § 3025(b); Cal. Code Regs. tit. 2, § 20133; Cal. Elec. Code § 4005; Cal. Elec. Code § 4007

    MAINE 

    "Ballots may be returned by mail or in person. Absentee ballots may also be cast by residents of licensed residential care facilities at the time designated by the municipal clerk.” - Me. Stat. tit. 21-A, § 754-A; Me. Stat. tit. 21-A, § 753-B(5)

    • You can vote early at your municipal clerk’s office 30 days before the election until the Thursday before the election. 

    • Who can handle a mail ballot? “Absentee ballot return by a third person is permitted as long as the third person is not a candidate or a member of a candidate’s immediate family … An absentee ballot may not be issued to a third person who has already been issued five absentee ballots for voters in the municipality until the third person has returned one of those ballots.” - NCSL

    • Track your mail ballot here: https://apps.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/ballot_status.pl

    MICHIGAN 

    "A voter may return a completed ballot by mail or by using another public postal service, express mail service, parcel post service, or common carrier. The voter also may hand deliver the ballot to the clerk's office. Additionally, a household member or an immediate family member (including a father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandparent, or grandchild) may mail or deliver the ballot for the voter. If a voter is unable return the ballot by mail or in person, they may request that the clerk arrange to collect the ballot from within the jurisdiction. The request must be made by 5 p.m. on the Friday before the election.” Mich. Comp. Laws § 168.764a

    PENNSYLVANIA

    "An absentee or mail-in voter may return their ballot by mail or deliver it in person to the county board of election. An authorized representative may return an emergency absentee ballot on a voter's behalf.” - 25 Pa. Stat. § 3146.6(a); 25 Pa. Stat. § 3150.16(a); 25 Pa. Stat. § 3146.2a(a.3)(4)

    SOUTH DAKOTA 

    "Voters may return ballots by mail, or by delivering or having the ballot delivered to their county election official. A special procedure can be offered to residents of nursing homes.” - S.D. Codified Laws § 12-19-7; S.D. Codified Laws § 12-19-9.1

    WYOMING 

    "Voters may return ballots by mail or in person to their county clerk, either themselves or through an agent. Alternatively, a county may choose to set up an absentee polling place in the courthouse or other public building equipped to accommodate voters from all precincts within the county.” - Wyo. Stat. § 22-9-119; Wyo. Stat. § 22-9-113; Wyo. Stat. § 22-9-125

