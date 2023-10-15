How to watch Baidu’s AI-focused product event

We’re not quite done with the busy fall season of tech events. It’s Baidu’s turn to reveal what it has been cooking up. The company will host its Baidu World showcase on October 16th at 10PM ET.

After several years of holding the event entirely virtually, Baidu is returning to an in-person format with "real-world demos and experiences" for the first time since 2019. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the direction almost every major tech company has gone in recent times, there will be a significant focus on artificial intelligence.

Baidu says it will discuss “a range of AI-native applications and the latest advances in foundation models.” That suggests we’ll learn more about what’s next for ERNIE Bot , its large language model and generative AI chatbot . The company may also have more to share about the impact of artificial intelligence on its self-driving initiatives .

The two-hour event will open with a keynote address from Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li. You can watch a live stream of Baidu World 2023 below.