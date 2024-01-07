How to watch Hisense 'unveil the future of display tech' at CES 2024

This year’s CES 2024 trade show is off and running, filling Las Vegas with more tech than a giant LED dome. Consumer electronics giant Hisense is holding its own press conference this year, starting on January 8 at 12PM ET. The company will be livestreaming it directly from its own site, on this specific landing page.

🌟 YOU ARE INVITED🌟

Join #Hisense at #CES2024 for a future-shaping display tech reveal!

"See. Connect. Experience." Be among the first to experience the next generation of display technology as well as the future of Hisense. Click to learn more. — HisenseInternational (@HisenseIntl) December 7, 2023

What we expect

What will Hisense discuss at the presser? The company says it’ll “showcase a range of groundbreaking innovations that redefine the way we interact with screens,” with the official tagline being "See. Connect. Experience." In other words, expect plenty of info regarding next-gen display technology.

To that end, Hisense says it’ll be unveiling a bunch of new products, teasing new laser TVs, ULED TVs and more. David Gold, President of Hisense Americas, is hosting the event and the company promises TVs that offer “unparalleled clarity and contrast, transforming living rooms into cinematic havens.” We could all use some more havens, cinematic or not.

The press conference won’t just be TVs, however, as Hisense is a multi-faceted company with a stake in many market segments. It also teased the reveal of new smart home products, offering a “myriad of options to get more done.” There’s also the possibility of a surprise reveal or two, as Hisense tech is present in everything from modern vehicle dashboards to ultrasound devices.

Last year, Hisense announced the gorgeous UX OLED smart TV. This 85-inch beast boasts 20,000 Mini LEDs, 5,000 local dimming zones and the industry’s first-ever 16-bit light control algorithm. It also represented the beginning of the ULED X line of televisions, so we'll likely get a new model or two this year. Reports indicate the company has been prepping a massive 110-inch ULED X TV, according to Sound & Vision.

We're reporting live from CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 6-12. Keep up with all the latest news from the show here.